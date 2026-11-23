The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates in December to bring down inflation closer to its 2% target. But an increasingly large chorus of concerned voices is warning the bank against it.

Founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management Bill Ackman, speaks at Semafor's "Silicon Valley and The World" conference in Menlo Park, California, on November 16, 2026. (AFP) more less

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The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept interest rates unchanged in November. But committee members noted in the minutes that a hike in interest rates will be necessary to bring down inflation, the Wall Street Journal reported. On Friday, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook stressed that the current rate is not high enough to deal with inflation. Cook claimed that the inflation concerns are urgent and the FOMC cannot "afford to be patient."

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But the voices against a rate hike are growing. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned the US Fed against it as he appeared for an interview on CBS News on Sunday. “Many people believe that they may be making a policy mistake if they overtighten,” Bessent said. “We’ve seen a substantial tightening in financial conditions over the past few months.”

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{{^usCountry}} Hours after, hedge fund manager and the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, Bill Ackman, joined Bessent to argue against a rate hike in December. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hours after, hedge fund manager and the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, Bill Ackman, joined Bessent to argue against a rate hike in December. {{/usCountry}}

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Bill Ackman says interest rate hike would be a 'mistake'

Bill Ackman said the US Fed will make “another mistake” if they hike interest rates in December. Ackman claimed that under current economic conditions, the US Fed should target a 3% inflation rate instead of 2%.

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"I think the Fed is about to make another mistake on December 9th. Financial conditions have tightened massively," Ackman wrote on X. The cost of equity capital has also increased materially with the recent substantial decline in the stock market.

"The Fed’s 2% inflation ambition is misguided. Geopolitical risk and the required investment in global military spending, de globalization and tariffs, and the massive AI infrastructure and related energy investment are features of the world that did not exist when the 2% target was set. 3% inflation is a more realistic ambition in the new world.

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"The Fed will put the U.S. and world in recession if it continues to raise rates in a failed attempt to drive inflation to 2%."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) October 2026 data shows that the Headline consumer price index rose by 0.4%, more than estimated 0.3%. The BLS did not publish year-on-year data, as data was not collected in October 2025 due to the government shutdown. Reuters reported that unofficial estimates put annual inflation at around 3.9% to 4%.

The next FOMC meeting is scheduled for December 8-9, with an announcement on interest rates on December 9, Wednesday. The November inflation data will be released on December 10.