Wall Street expects major credit rating agencies to assign a speculative-grade, or "junk," rating to Anthropic’s debt following its turbulent stock market debut, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Wall Street expects Anthropic’s debt to receive a speculative-grade rating amid the AI company’s massive infrastructure commitments. (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP) (AFP) more less

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Despite holding a market valuation near $1.18 trillion and surpassing traditional giants like Walmart and JPMorgan Chase, the six-year-old artificial intelligence startup faces deep skepticism from bond investors. Bond fund managers project that Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch will place Anthropic in the double-B range, sitting one or two notches below investment grade.

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Anthropic’s credit challenge stems directly from its amended SEC S-1 filing, which revealed aggregate spending commitments between $895.4 billion and $900.9 billion as of November 2026. The company earmarked nearly all of this capital for data centers, electricity, and computing power from partners like Amazon, Google, Nvidia, and Broadcom.

“Any Anthropic debt deal is going to be viewed with a suspicious eye,” Craig Manchuck, a bond-fund manager at Osterweis Capital Management, told WSJ. “How do you gauge what the right price is for a company that has committed to spend $900 billion in the next couple of years?”

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The credit warning follows a volatile opening week for Anthropic on the Nasdaq. Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 a share, raising $81.3 billion in the largest stock market flotation in history, alongside a $26 billion private placement.

While shares initially surged 34% to $111.50 on November 19, the stock subsequently tumbled, dropping 8.5% on its second day of trading to close near $88.91.

However, the revised spending figures have significantly changed Wall Street’s expectations.

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Of the $900 billion commitments, approximately $447.5 billion is scheduled through 2030, while nearly $70 billion becomes payable over the next 12 months.

Earlier forecasts anticipated Anthropic could earn an investment-grade credit rating by the end of 2026. However, analysts cited by the Wall Street Journal said updated financial disclosures and information referenced by Blackstone prompted a reassessment of the company’s long-term credit profile.

Credit ratings measure a company’s ability to repay debt. Ratings below BBB- are considered speculative because lenders perceive greater repayment risk.

Anthropic already holds a BB+ rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), assigned in June 2026. That rating sits one notch below investment grade and has reinforced expectations that larger rating agencies could issue similar assessments.

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According to the WSJ, junior debt issued through Anthropic financing transactions has traded at yields exceeding 10%.

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Strong revenue growth offsets concerns but questions remain

Despite concerns over leverage, Anthropic’s business continues to grow rapidly. The company reported nearly $17 billion in revenue during the third quarter of 2026, representing a 47% increase from the previous quarter, according to figures cited by the Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ also noted, “AI labs like Anthropic have unproven profitability, but if their growth continues, they could leapfrog traditional Silicon Valley giants to become dominant technology companies.” They noted that the bond market was similarly skeptical in 2018 just before electric vehicle maker Tesla's stock price and earnings took off.

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However, compute and infrastructure costs accounted for roughly 58% of revenue.

A speculative-grade rating carries major consequences for Anthropic. Pension funds and insurers often face strict rules prohibiting them from buying junk-rated bonds. Without access to the $8.6 trillion U.S. high-grade corporate bond market, Anthropic will pay significantly higher interest rates to fund its $900 billion AI infrastructure buildout.

Furthermore, chipmakers like Nvidia and Broadcom have guaranteed tens of billions of dollars in loans for cloud providers renting chips to AI labs. Wall Street analysts worry about these circular financing arrangements and want AI developers to borrow independently.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei stated at the Nasdaq opening ceremony that the company does hope to earn an investment-grade rating in the future

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Anthropic has also recently started buying its own computing hardware directly, a move analysts say could build tangible assets and help secure a credit upgrade before its massive 2030 payment deadlines arrive.