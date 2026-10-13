Apple launches $299 HomeView: Can AI Siri help it beat Amazon and Google?

Apple launched several new smart home products on Tuesday, October 13, including a new iPad-like device called HomeView. The company hopes its AI-upgraded Siri virtual assistant will help it gain a bigger share of the competitive smart home market.

The Apple HomeView, an iPad-like device meant to hang on walls or perch on tabletops that will showcase its AI-upgraded Siri virtual assistant, during a launch of smart home products in New York City, US, October 13, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (REUTERS)

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Apple's new HomeView device is priced at $299 and will begin shipping next month. It is designed to help people control connected devices around their homes. HomeView comes with a 7-inch display and face recognition technology. It can help users manage smart home products such as video doorbells, thermostats and smart locks, according to Reuters.

Apple HomeView features and AI Siri

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Apple wants its AI-powered Siri assistant to do more than respond to basic voice commands. The company hopes Siri will help people manage everyday household tasks more easily through connected devices.

Deep Dive What can Apple HomeView control in a smart home? HomeView lets users manage connected devices such as video doorbells, cameras, thermostats, smart lights and locks. It has a 7-inch display and can show multiple camera feeds. How does Siri AI personalize the Apple HomeView experience? HomeView can recognize up to six household members and provide each with a personalized home screen. When paired with a compatible Apple device, Siri can use personal context from apps to help answer requests and carry out tasks. Is Apple HomeView more expensive than Amazon Echo Show 8 and Google Nest Hub? Yes. HomeView starts at $299, compared with $199.99 for the Echo Show 8 and $99.99 for the Nest Hub. Buyers will need to decide whether HomeView’s features and experience justify the higher price.

Apple has been trying to expand its presence in the connected home market for around a decade, but its products have not achieved major success against rivals such as Amazon and Google, Reuters reported.

Apple vs Amazon and Google

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{{^usCountry}} Apple's new device will compete with Amazon's Echo range of smart speakers and Google Home devices. Amazon has also invested heavily in its Ring video doorbells. The competition is becoming stronger as companies upgrade their devices with newer AI features. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apple's new device will compete with Amazon's Echo range of smart speakers and Google Home devices. Amazon has also invested heavily in its Ring video doorbells. The competition is becoming stronger as companies upgrade their devices with newer AI features. {{/usCountry}}

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AI features and smart home growth

Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight, said Apple needs to show that its AI technology can provide meaningful benefits beyond simple voice commands. He said AI should make everyday household tasks easier and make smart home devices more intelligent.

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Pescatore said Apple has an opportunity because many people already use its products. However, he added that reliability, trust and ease of use will determine whether consumers adopt the new features. He warned that AI alone may not convince households to buy more devices, according to Reuters.

Apple upgraded Siri's capabilities during the summer with assistance from Google. However, analysts remain uncertain about whether Siri's AI features are strong enough to convince consumers to choose Apple's smart home products over competing devices, according to Reuters.

Alongside HomeView, Apple announced updates to its HomePod smart speaker and Apple TV devices. The company is expanding its smart home offerings as it tries to compete more effectively with Amazon and Google.

Apple partners with LG and Schneider Electric

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During a video demonstration, Apple showed that HomeView could be hung on a wall or placed on a tabletop. The demonstration also showed Siri handling voice requests from multiple members of a family at the same time.

Apple said it would not sell HomeView in the European Union because its Siri AI features remain unavailable there due to EU regulations. This limits the device's initial market reach.

Apple HomeView price and competitors

Analysts have identified two major problems for Apple in the smart home market. Its devices need to work smoothly with products made by different companies, and Siri needs to provide more useful answers to users.

Mohit Agrawal, research director at Counterpoint, said many smart speakers and home hubs currently used by consumers are low-cost devices that cannot run AI directly on the device. He said these products could be ready for replacement, creating an opportunity for Apple, according to Reuters.

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Agrawal said Amazon and Google had only recently begun refreshing their hardware for Alexa+ and Gemini, respectively. He said the upgrade cycle was still open, giving Apple an opportunity to win customers looking for more advanced smart home devices.

HomeView starts at $299, making it more expensive than Amazon's Echo Show 8, priced at $199.99, and Google's Nest Hub, priced at $99.99. Apple will need to convince customers that its features and user experience justify the higher price.

Apple's HomeView launch gives the company another chance to expand its smart home business. However, its success will depend on whether Siri can offer genuinely useful AI features, work reliably with connected devices and convince consumers to pay more than they would for competing products from Amazon and Google.