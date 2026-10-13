US Treasury yields today: 10-year yield falls as oil prices drop ahead of inflation data

US Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped. Investors were also preparing for important US economic data due later this week, including the latest inflation report. The data could help them understand how inflation is changing and what the Federal Reserve may do with interest rates next. US Treasury yields fall as oil prices drop ahead of key US inflation data.

The 10-year US Treasury yield fell by more than 5 basis points to 5.1937%. The 10-year Treasury yield is an important benchmark for borrowing costs in the US. It influences interest rates on mortgages, auto loans and credit cards, according to CNBC.

US Treasury yields today: 30-year and 2-year rates fall The 30-year US Treasury yield also moved lower. It fell by 4 basis points to 5.5580%. Yields on longer-term US Treasury bonds can be affected by geopolitical events and changes in the economic outlook.

The 2-year US Treasury yield declined by more than 2 basis points to 4.7658%. This yield is more closely linked to expectations about the Federal Reserve's short-term interest rate decisions.

A basis point is a unit used to measure small changes in interest rates and bond yields. One basis point equals 0.01 percentage points, or one-hundredth of a percentage point. Treasury yields and bond prices generally move in opposite directions. When bond prices rise, yields fall, and when bond prices fall, yields rise.

Other US Treasury yields showed a mixed trend on Tuesday. According to the market figures provided by CNBC, the 1-month Treasury yield stood at 4.042%, up 0.02 percentage points. The 1-year yield rose to 4.467%, up 0.008 percentage points, while the 3-month yield increased to 4.179%, up 0.015 percentage points. The 6-month yield climbed to 4.334%, up 0.01 percentage points, according to CNBC.

The US Treasury market reopened on Tuesday after a holiday break. Trading had been closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.

Also read: Oil prices today: Brent at $104.50 — Can Trump's 2.25 million barrel diesel deal offset Iran war risks?

US Treasury yields fall as oil prices drop The fall in Treasury yields came after a sharp drop in oil prices. Investors were watching developments that could allow more Russian diesel to enter global energy markets. This follows a US-brokered energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The agreement has drawn attention to the possible impact on global energy supplies and prices.

US crude oil prices fell during early trading on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures for November delivery were down 1.49% at $92.34 a barrel as of 3:50 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

US inflation data: September CPI forecast at 3.7% Investors are now waiting for key US economic reports due this week. The reports are expected to provide more information about inflation and help markets assess the possible direction of interest rates. Inflation is important because it influences the Federal Reserve's decisions on borrowing costs, according to CNBC.

The US inflation rate for September is expected to rise to 3.7%. Consensus forecasts put annual consumer price inflation at 3.7%, compared with 3.4% in August. The September inflation report is scheduled for release on Wednesday.

Core inflation is also expected to increase slightly. Consumer prices excluding food and energy are forecast to rise by 2.5% year over year in September, up from 2.4% in August. Core inflation is closely watched because it excludes food and energy prices, which can change sharply.

US economic data: PPI and retail sales due Thursday More US economic data is expected on Thursday. Investors will receive September's monthly Producer Price Index (PPI) and retail sales data. The PPI measures changes in prices received by producers, while retail sales data helps show how much consumers are spending. Both reports could offer further clues about the state of the US economy and inflation, according to CNBC.

The upcoming reports could influence expectations for future Federal Reserve decisions. If inflation comes in higher than expected, investors may reassess how soon interest rates could fall. If inflation is lower than expected, markets may adjust their expectations in the opposite direction. The actual market reaction will depend on the reported figures and how they compare with forecasts.

For now, Treasury yields are moving lower as oil prices fall and investors await fresh economic data. The September inflation report on Wednesday, followed by producer prices and retail sales on Thursday, will be key developments for bond markets this week.