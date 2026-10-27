Apple launches M6 MacBook Pro at $1,999, iMac at $1,499 with faster AI and graphics performance

Apple launches a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and an updated iMac on Tuesday. Both devices are powered by the company’s latest M6 chip. Apple said the new chip offers faster performance, especially when running artificial intelligence (AI) tasks directly on the devices.

Apple launches the new M6 MacBook Pro and updated iMac with faster AI performance. (Apple)

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The new 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 in the US. The updated iMac has a starting price of $1,499. Apple has introduced both products with a focus on faster performance and improved on-device AI capabilities, Reuters reported.

Apple M6 MacBook Pro performance

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Customers can pre-order the new MacBook Pro and iMac from Wednesday in 35 countries and regions, including the US. Both products will become available from November 6.

Apple said the new 14-inch MacBook Pro delivers up to 30% faster graphics performance than the previous model powered by the M5 chip. It also offers up to 25% faster AI performance than its M5 predecessor, Reuters reported.

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Apple said the new M6 MacBook Pro provides up to 24 hours of battery life. The company described this as the longest battery life ever offered in a Mac. The improvement could help users work for longer periods without needing to recharge their devices.

Apple iMac gets faster AI performance

Apple said the updated iMac offers up to five times faster on-device AI performance than the previous model powered by the M4 chip. This means the new computer is designed to handle AI tasks directly on the device at a much faster rate than its predecessor.

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The product launches come a day before Apple hosts its “Pro and tell” event in Los Angeles on October 28. Bloomberg News has reported that the event is expected to feature Apple’s first MacBook Pro with a touchscreen, Reuters reported.