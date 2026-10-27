AI deals worth $235 billion: Anthropic IPO, SpaceX and Meta fuel record US AI spending as economic risks grow

Anthropic has filed for a possible record-breaking IPO. The artificial intelligence (AI) company filed its paperwork on Monday, October 26, 2026, for a stock market listing that could become the biggest initial public offering (IPO) ever. The company may look to raise as much as $100 billion through the listing. Anthropic, SpaceX and Meta announce major AI deals worth $235 billion amid growing concerns over spending and economic risks. (AFP)

SpaceX and Meta announced major financing plans on the same day. SpaceX secured $40 billion in debt financing to lease the powerful computer chips used to run AI systems. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, also said it would seek up to $95 billion in financing to expand its AI infrastructure. Both announcements came on Monday, October 26, according to the companies official announcements.

AI deals worth $235 billion Together, the three deals amount to around $235 billion in a single day. This includes Anthropic's potential $100 billion IPO, SpaceX's $40 billion financing and Meta's proposed financing of up to $95 billion. The combined amount is larger than the entire US airline industry's annual contribution to the economy, Axios reported.

The scale of these deals shows how quickly AI has become a major part of the US economy. Companies are raising huge amounts of money to develop AI technology and build the computing infrastructure needed to run it. Investors and financial institutions are helping fund this expansion, with the growing AI industry becoming increasingly important to the American economy.

Also read: Anthropic IPO filing reveals month-long AI training pause and security failures involving four AI models

AI companies need more money AI companies need more money than any single part of the financial system can easily provide. The industry requires enormous amounts of capital to build data centres, secure computing power and develop AI models. According to Axios, the amount of money needed for AI expansion has grown beyond what any one part of the financial system can supply on its own.

Anthropic has committed around $750 billion to computing power in the coming years. This amount is roughly seven times the $100 billion it may seek through its IPO. The commitment highlights how much money the company expects to spend on the computing resources needed to develop and operate its AI systems, Axios reported.

Even major private investors are finding it difficult to fund AI companies at this scale. OpenAI's record $120 billion funding round took months to close. The fundraising effort shows how difficult it can be to bring together enough money to support the industry's growing financial needs.

AI spending and retirement savings Ordinary Americans could also face the financial impact of these deals, even if they never invest directly in AI companies. SpaceX and Meta are already major holdings in leading stock market indices. These indices include companies held through pension funds, 401(k) retirement accounts and other investment plans. As a result, movements in these companies' valuations could affect people's retirement savings.

Anthropic could also become part of this investment landscape after its planned stock market listing. If the company goes public and becomes part of major stock indices, investors could gain exposure to it through funds that track those indices. This could increase the connection between Americans' retirement savings and the performance of the AI industry, according to Axios.

AI risks raise concerns Anthropic's IPO filing highlights serious risks linked to AI development. More than a quarter of the company's filing is devoted to risks, showing how important these concerns are to its business. The company warns that AI could pose "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity" and that its models could try to manipulate the people using them.

Also read: Anthropic IPO filing: Claude maker targets Nasdaq listing under ticker ANT amid AI market jitters

AI demand could affect the US economy The industry's massive spending depends on AI use continuing to grow rapidly. Anthropic's potential IPO, SpaceX's financing and Meta's fundraising plans all reflect the belief that demand for AI services will keep increasing. Companies are investing heavily in computing power and infrastructure because they expect businesses and individuals to continue using AI, Axios reported.

A slowdown in AI use could create wider economic problems. If demand for AI services falls or fails to grow as quickly as expected, companies may struggle to justify the enormous amounts they have committed to AI infrastructure. Such a slowdown could put pressure on investments, company valuations and the financial institutions funding the expansion. Axios warned that falling AI use could weaken the foundations of the wider US economy.

The central concern is whether AI demand can justify the industry's enormous spending. The three deals show how companies are relying on continued growth in AI adoption to support investments worth billions of dollars. If that growth continues, the spending could help expand the industry. If it slows sharply, the financial risks could spread beyond AI companies to investors and the broader economy, according to Axios.

AI is becoming closely linked to America's financial future. Anthropic's potential $100 billion IPO, SpaceX's $40 billion financing and Meta's proposed $95 billion financing total around $235 billion in announced and potential deals. The scale of the spending shows that AI is no longer just a technology trend. It is increasingly tied to stock markets, retirement savings, corporate finances and the wider US economy.