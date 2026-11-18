After widespread disruptions affected Apple services on Tuesday, the company attributed the outage to an internal software update and ruled out a possible cyberattack.

Apple attributed the outage to an internal software update. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several users were unable to access services such as iCloud, the App Store and Wallet. The outage continued into the afternoon, with some services still experiencing problems.

Internal update triggered outage

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The company said most systems were back online and dismissed the possibility of a cyberattack, Fox News reported. The company added that efforts were underway to bring the remaining affected services back online as soon as possible.

Deep Dive What caused the Apple service outage? Apple said an internal software update caused the outage. The company ruled out a cyberattack. Which Apple services were affected by the outage? Users reported problems with iCloud, the App Store, Wallet and Apple Pay, as well as Apple Music and Apple Card. Some users also had trouble signing in to their Apple accounts. Have Apple services been restored, and how can users check their status? Apple said most systems were back online and it was working to restore the remaining affected services. Users can check Apple’s System Status page for updates.

“Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning. We’re working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible,” Fox Business quoted the company’s statement as saying.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read | US fighter jets strike missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm Island Apple users report problems across multiple services {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | US fighter jets strike missile launch site on Iran’s Qeshm Island Apple users report problems across multiple services {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Downdetector saw a sharp increase in complaints about disruptions across several Apple services on Tuesday morning, even as the company’s System Status page continued to list them as functioning normally.

The outage reports first emerged at around 11:30 am ET and rose to almost 2,000 within the following hour, according to the tracking website.

Apple users also faced problems signing in to their iCloud accounts, which are used to store photos, documents and other personal information.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several users further reported being unable to access Apple Pay, Apple Music, Apple Card and the App Store, Fox Business reported.

Apple users took outage complaints to X

Several Apple customers also turned to X to flag the disruptions and describe the difficulties they were facing while using the company’s services.

One user reported issues with the payment service, posting, "Apple pay not working."

Another user highlighted trouble accessing their Apple account, saying repeated verification attempts were unsuccessful when trying to sign in to iCloud.

“Anyone else having an issue with Apple iCloud / Apple Account Verification sign in? My iPhone keeps on telling me to re-enter my Apple account password, it just keep failing…. It says “Verification Failed - An unknown error occurred,”” the user posted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One user voiced frustration with the ongoing problems, writing, “How to solve this... is a huge hassle for me.”

Also read | Nvidia board has no plans to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, chairman says

Other technical disruptions have also affected US government agencies in recent days.

Federal officials said a temporary slowdown in systems at the National Security Agency on Tuesday and a network outage at the Federal Aviation Administration last week were caused by technical problems, not cyber threats, according to Fox News.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}