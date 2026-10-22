Armstrong internet down in several US states amid outage

Armstrong internet users across several US states reported outages on Wednesday, with reports beginning around 6:55 p.m. EDT, according to Downdetector. Most users reported issues with broadband internet and Wi-Fi. Reports came from multiple states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Ohio. By 7:11 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had received more than 6,000 outage reports.
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One user reported, "Seems the entire network is down. Website won't work and their phones just give the busy/down tone."
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Another added, "Parker, PA Armstrong Internet is down. Can't go to the website or call them either."
A third user wrote, "Even their webpages are down! Down in cranberry twp, PA, also down in zeli, pa, and down in Pittsburgh."
One more added, "Out in cranberry twp as well. App/website not working either."
Another wrote, "Armstrong internet offline in zelie. The Armstrong web site is also down so might be company wide."
A user reported, "I think a good portion of Pennsylvania is down and it has been down a bit longer than what it says because I started having issues and thought it was just my phone. No, everything is down. And you can't even call them."
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.