Armstrong internet down in several US states amid outage

Armstrong internet users across several US states reported outages on Wednesday, with reports beginning around 6:55 p.m. EDT, according to Downdetector. Most users reported issues with broadband internet and Wi-Fi. Reports came from multiple states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Ohio. By 7:11 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had received more than 6,000 outage reports.

Armstrong internet down in several US states. (UnSplash)

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One user reported, "Seems the entire network is down. Website won't work and their phones just give the busy/down tone."

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Another added, "Parker, PA Armstrong Internet is down. Can't go to the website or call them either."

A third user wrote, "Even their webpages are down! Down in cranberry twp, PA, also down in zeli, pa, and down in Pittsburgh."

One more added, "Out in cranberry twp as well. App/website not working either."

Another wrote, "Armstrong internet offline in zelie. The Armstrong web site is also down so might be company wide."

A user reported, "I think a good portion of Pennsylvania is down and it has been down a bit longer than what it says because I started having issues and thought it was just my phone. No, everything is down. And you can't even call them."

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