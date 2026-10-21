Asana, popular work management platform, down for thousands of users; what we know so far

Asana, a work-management platform used by employees of hundreds and thousands of companies worldwide, is facing an outage. Asana, the popular work management platform, is reportedly down for thousands. (Asana/ X)

Down Detector, a platform which tracks such outages based on users' reports, show that more than 2000 users of Asana in the United States are reporting outage with the platform.

According to the data available on the website of Asana, over 170,000 companies use the platform for various work-related purposes within their organization.

As of 11:35am EDT Wednesday, close to 2300 users in the United States are reporting problems with Asana, according to Down Detector. The classification of the reports on the platform shows that 50% are reporting problems with the website of Asana, 44% with the app and 5% faced issues with logging in.