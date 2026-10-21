Asana, popular work management platform, down for thousands of users; what we know so far
Work-management platform Asana is experiencing an outage, with nearly 2,300 U.S. users reporting problems on Down Detector.
Asana, a work-management platform used by employees of hundreds and thousands of companies worldwide, is facing an outage.
Down Detector, a platform which tracks such outages based on users' reports, show that more than 2000 users of Asana in the United States are reporting outage with the platform.
According to the data available on the website of Asana, over 170,000 companies use the platform for various work-related purposes within their organization.
As of 11:35am EDT Wednesday, close to 2300 users in the United States are reporting problems with Asana, according to Down Detector. The classification of the reports on the platform shows that 50% are reporting problems with the website of Asana, 44% with the app and 5% faced issues with logging in.
Down Detector shows that users in the United States started reporting issues with Asana starting 11:07am EDT, with just over 600 users reporting problems. By 11:22am EDT, the number of reports had reached over 2000.
This is a developing story.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More