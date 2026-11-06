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At 18, Michael Dell started his computer business at UT Austin; it recorded $6 million in first-year sales

Michael Dell started PC's Limited as a UT Austin freshman. The company recorded $6 million in sales by the end of its first fiscal year.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026, 11:30:33 IST
By HT US Desk
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Michael Dell's venture into computers began long before he entered college, when he was just a teenager in Houston, Texas. His interest in business eventually led him to start a computer venture while attending the University of Texas in Austin. Founded in 1984, PC’s Limited recorded approximately $6 million in sales during its first year of operations, according to the Handbook of Texas from the Texas State Historical Association.

Michael Dell’s early business ventures included trading stamps and selling newspaper subscriptions. At college, he began upgrading and selling computers from his dorm room. (REUTERS)
Michael Dell’s early business ventures included trading stamps and selling newspaper subscriptions. At college, he began upgrading and selling computers from his dorm room. (REUTERS)

Dell was 18 when he registered PC's Limited in January 1984, while he was a freshman at the University of Texas at Austin. He had started by selling computer components and assembling customized systems, an early venture that later grew into a company competing with established computer manufacturers. His business model focused on selling directly to consumers, allowing them to buy computers at lower prices.

From youth entrepreneurship to founding a college business

Dell was born on February 23, 1965, in Houston. The Texas State Historical Association's account describes his early interest in business. At 13, he was trading stamps through mail order. At 16, he was selling subscriptions for the Houston Post through phone calls. Within a year, he was salesman of the month and earned $18,000 a year through direct-mail marketing to couples.

As a freshman, Dell started selling computer disk drives and memory upgrades from his dorm room. The Academy of Achievement's biography explains that he bought unsold IBM personal computers from retailers, installed memory and disk drives in them, and sold them at prices that were 10% to 15% less than the retail prices. His initial capital was $1,000.

As orders increased, Dell moved from his dorm room to assembling computers in an apartment. Dell saw the chance to give customers the freedom to choose the configuration for their computers at competitive rates.

At 18, Michael Dell founded PC’s Limited with $1,000, selling computer components and customized systems directly to customers. The model offered lower prices and customer choice while keeping inventory costs down.

Growth of PC's Limited to become a computer company

The Texas State Historical Association records that Dell founded PC's Limited in 1984. It sold computer parts and kits through telephone orders and trade-magazine advertising. Its direct sales approach ensured customers could talk to computer-savvy sales representatives and choose the products according to their needs.

Additionally, the model provided financial benefits. IBM and Compaq were established computer manufacturers that relied on retail sales. By contrast, Dell built computers to order, so the company held little inventory and could operate at lower cost while remaining competitive.

The company grew very fast during its initial years. Its sales reached approximately $6 million in fiscal 1985, followed by $34 million in fiscal 1986. By fiscal 1987, annual sales had increased to $69.5 million. The company had 100 employees in 1986 and moved production to another factory in North Austin.

An article in the University of Texas at Austin Computer Science department discussed Dell's early business activities during his 2011 visit to the campus. It reported that he had started selling computer upgrades from his Dobie dorm room in 1983. At the end of his freshman year, he decided to leave the university because demand had increased and he wanted to focus on the company.

In 1987, PC’s Limited changed its name to Dell Computer Corporation, taking the founder’s surname. During the same period, the company continued expanding its activities by opening international offices and producing more products. A few years later, a company that began with a modest investment and computer sales in the founder's university dorm had grown into an established computer manufacturer.

 
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HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times US Desk brings you the latest news and developments from across the United States. The team covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports, business, entertainment and stories that are trending across the country. Our coverage includes the White House, Congress, US elections, immigration and visa updates, H-1B, green cards, Social Security, education, jobs, layoffs, the economy, technology and major policy changes. We also closely follow stories that matter to Indian and South Asian communities in the US. The desk covers major US sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, along with player news, injuries, schedules, results and major events. Entertainment coverage includes Hollywood, celebrities, television, streaming, music and pop culture. We also report on breaking developments, major incidents, weather, public safety, court cases and other stories making headlines across the country. When a major policy or news development affects people's everyday lives, the team works to explain what happened, what it means and what readers need to know. Alongside breaking news, the US Desk produces explainers and practical stories on topics such as immigration, Social Security, taxes, education, employment and government programmes. The team also works on science, tech, business and AI stories analyzing the impact they may have on people. The team follows developments throughout the day, keeping an eye on official announcements, public records, reliable news sources and what people are talking about across the US.

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