At least 7 dead after tragic Georgia ferry dock collapse

At least “seven fatalities,” including a chaplain for the state agency Natural Resources, were confirmed on Saturday, October 19 (US time), after a part of a ferry dock collapsed on Georgia's Sapelo Island. The frightening incident unfolded as island residents, families and tourists were gathered for the annual Cultural Day dedicated to the tiny Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants. Ferry dock gangway collapses on Georgia’s Sapelo Island.(WSAV)

The Associated Press reported that multiple individuals were transported to hospitals. Natural Resources spokesperson Tyler Jones further revealed that crews from the US Coast Guard, McIntosh County Fire Department, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and other officials were searching the water for victims.

Also read | US hacking scare: Who are the Sudanese brothers indicted for running cyberattack-for-hire gang risking lives?

Jones confirmed that at least seven people died in the aftermath of the deadly ferry dock collapse. “There have been multiple people transported to area hospitals, and we are continuing to search the water for individuals,” he added.

Officials believe that at least 20 people were on it simultaneously, possibly causing the gangway's collapse. Although Jones couldn't confirm what led to the tragic unravelling, he said people were seen plummeting into the water after the unprecedented incident took place on a day of celebration.

Also read | ‘Hinduism is a wicked, pagan religion': How Vivek Ramaswamy reacted to being grilled about his faith's place in US

Georgia Governor issues statement after Sapelo Island's ferry dock collapse

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp released a statement in the wake of the tragedy: “Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken by today’s tragedy on Sapelo Island. As state and local first responders continue to work this active scene, we ask that all Georgians join us in praying for those lost, for those still in harm’s way, and for their families.”

This is a developing story.