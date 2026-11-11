At least three killed as vehicle strikes pedestrians in North Hollywood; visuals emerge from Los Angeles crash scene

At least three people were killed and three injured when a vehicle crashed into pedestrians in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on November 10. The incident took place near a Metro entrance, where an SUV ploughed into a group of people.

Police are present at the site of the North Hollywood crash, Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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The crash reportedly took place near Lankershim and Chandler boulevards.

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The Los Angeles Police Department said that the SUV collided with pedestrians around 6pm. The Los Angeles Fire Department noted that three people had died on scene while three had been moved to local hospitals, in critical condition, as per CNN. The circumstances of the crash remain unknown for now. LAPD said that the driver was among those taken to the hospital. A Los Angeles Magazine report noted that cops are probing if the crash was intentional.

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Visuals shared from North Hollywood crash scene

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{{^usCountry}} Several videos and photos from the scene of the crash were shared as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several videos and photos from the scene of the crash were shared as well. {{/usCountry}}

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The white car which crashed was seen under a blue tent as debris lay nearby. First responders could be seen examining the scene with fire trucks standing by. Another person shared an aerial photo and wrote, “Photo from above the crash scene in North Hollywood. Looking at the overhead image, there don't appear to be any visible skid marks suggesting the driver slammed on the brakes before impact. The vehicle appears to have struck the area outside the Metro station where a street vendor setup was located. Three people were killed, and at least three others were critically injured.”

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Another video showed a close-up of the crashed car.

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A helicopter reporter for ABC7 also shared a visual of the crash and wrote, “Minivan plows through pedestrians and street vendors in North Hollywood. 3 killed, 3 others transported in critical condition. Doors on both sides of the vehicle appear to be peeled off… much more to understand about this developing incident.”

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CNN also reported their aerial footage showed the white SUV under a blue canopy and it was stopped next to a covered Metro entrance with material scattered in the surrounding area. Fire trucks and police cars blocked the intersection as per their report. RT, the Russian-state backed media, reported that the driver lost control and crashed, though authorities are yet to confirm this.