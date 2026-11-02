'Bachelor' alum Melissa Rycroft arrested on new DWI charge months after probation in previous drunk driving case

Former The Bachelor contestant and Dancing With the Stars winner Melissa Rycroft has been arrested on new DWI charges in Texas. This comes months after receiving probation in a previous driving while intoxicated (DWI) case.

The former Bachelor star, Melissa Rycroft ,was arrested in Tarrant County on multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated. (X | @Ginasaaayass)

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According to Tarrant County jail records, Rycroft was arrested on Sunday and booked on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while license invalid with a prior conviction or suspension without financial responsibility, and collision. According to the record, the collision caused damage to a vehicle valued at less than $200.

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Authorities have not yet released additional details about the alleged incident or whether anyone was injured.

The arrest comes only a few months after Rycroft pleaded guilty in a separate DWI case stemming from a 2025 arrest.

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New arrest comes during active probation

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{{^usCountry}} The latest charges could have significant legal consequences because they allegedly occurred while Rycroft was serving probation from her earlier conviction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest charges could have significant legal consequences because they allegedly occurred while Rycroft was serving probation from her earlier conviction. {{/usCountry}}

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Texas law allows courts to review probation conditions if a defendant is accused of committing another offence during the supervision period. However, prosecutors have not yet announced whether they intend to seek revocation of Rycroft’s probation.

Authorities have also not disclosed whether chemical test results, including breath or blood alcohol measurements, were obtained during the latest arrest. Those details are often included later in court filings.