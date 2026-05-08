Bemidji shooting: Shots fired near Itasca Loop in Minnesota; first details

A shooting was reported in Bemidji, Minnesota on Thursday. The incident took place near Itasca Loop, as per Valley News Live. They reported that the scene was active and the Bemidji Police Department were present there. A shooting was reported in Bemidji, Minnesota on Thursday. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Authorities did not release an official statement on the matter.

“Multiple people shot in Bemidji I hear,” a resident of Bemidji wrote on Facebook. A local news page added “Report Of 3 People Shot In Bemidji, Minnesota.”

However, authorities are yet to confirm if there have been any injuries, and if so, the status of those injured. No information is available on the perpetrator or perpetrators in the shooting either.

Reactions to Bemidji shooting One person said “I guess a kid shot his parents at conifer Estates,” though there's no official confirmation of the same. Another added “What????,” expressing shock at the incident.

Yet another person showing concern, asked “Where? My kids on her way to bemidji…”. A person expressed anger at the situation in the Minnesota city and wrote on X “What the hell is going on in Bemidji? Everyday there’s a murder, a stabbing or something on fire?.”

(This is a developing story)