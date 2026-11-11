Bernie Sanders says he won't back Chuck Schumer for Senate Democratic leadership

Sen. Bernie Sanders won’t support Sen. Chuck Schumer’s bid to lead Senate Democrats next year, he told reporters Tuesday.

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attends a press conference following a weekly Democrat policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US. (REUTERS)

The announcement from Sanders (Vt.), an independent who caucuses with Democrats, raises new questions about the outlook for Schumer’s leadership bid. Some incoming Democratic senators have said they would prefer fresh leadership, but Schumer has retained support of many colleagues.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

No one has launched a formal challenge to Schumer, but Bernie Sanders indicated that could change.

“He’s not going to run unopposed, I don’t think,” Sanders said.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) demurred Tuesday when asked if he would challenge Schumer for the Senate’s top post.

“There needs to be a plan on how we’re going to use this large majority to deliver for the country,” Van Hollen told reporters. “Voters are expecting us to address the issues that they care about, including right away ending the war in Iran and helping bring down prices.”

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) also cast doubt on her support for Schumer.

“Whoever wants my vote is going to have to show me a concrete plan that’s definitively different. I’m a no until and unless I see that from anyone,” she said, adding that she isn’t pursuing the job.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Schumer, when asked if he is confident that he will be elected Senate Majority Leader, said “yes” on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Schumer, when asked if he is confident that he will be elected Senate Majority Leader, said “yes” on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Senate Democrats will hold their leadership elections in December.