Bethesda shooting update: 4 in custody after incident near high school on Rockledge Drive; what we know so far

A shooting near a high school of Montgomery County school district in Bethesda, Maryland led to the arrest of four people, the police said. The incident was reported on 6600 block of Rockledge Drive. No injuries have been reported.
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Nearby Walter Johnson High School was placed on a lockdown as the police response continued. Scanner reports indicate that there is a heavy police presence on Rockledge Drive. More than half a dozen schools in the area were placed on “secure status,” Fox News reported.
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No details surrounding the incident has been released by police, as of now, as the probe continues. Scanner reports indicate that there is a heavy police presence at on Rockledge Drive.
The identities of the arrested have not been released by the police. It is not known how they were involved in the shooting incident and whether they were linked to the school in any way.
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), headquartered in Rockville is the state's largest public school district in Maryland, serving around 156,000 students.
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It operates over 200 schools across the Washington, DC, suburbs.
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It operates over 200 schools across the Washington, DC, suburbs.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.