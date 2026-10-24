Britt McHenry loses Trump administration job after throwing drink at fan during NBA game

Britt McHenry, a press adviser at the US State Department, has resigned from her position in the Trump administration after a video showed her throwing a drink at a fan during an NBA game in Washington, DC.

Britt McHenry was forced to resign from her State Department job. (Instagram @brittmchenry)

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As per reports, McHenry was forced to resign on Thursday, October 22, hours after footage of the incident at the Washington Wizards game surfaced online.

Why she lost her job

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Britt McHenry has lost her job at the Trump administration after a video showed her throwing a drink at a fan during a heated fight at an NBA game.

As per Page Six, she was forced to resign on Thursday from her job as a US State Department press adviser.

As per reports, she was set to get a promotion the same day.

Also read: Britt McHenry, US State Dept. staffer, caught throwing drinks at fan during heated exchange at Wizards vs Bucks

What the video shows

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{{^usCountry}} The game was between the Washington Wizards and the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The game was between the Washington Wizards and the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. {{/usCountry}}

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The video was received by the TMZ.

In the viral video, McHenry can be seen picking up a drink and flipping it toward a fan behind her. Others yell, “Whoa.” She then walks away as some of the crowd throws towels and other things at her. She blows kisses as she walks up the stairs.

She left her section to a chorus of boos while blowing kisses.

The clip then shows McHenry in her seat, where an arena staffer speaks to her and calls in an apparent higher-up. Later, she is seen talking to a security guard in the arena lobby. “What did I do?” she asks as he points to the exit. She eventually leaves.

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Here is the video:

What led to the fight

The reason for the argument has not been fully established.

As per Page Six, McHenry was upset by insults from hecklers about model Winnie Harlow, who is engaged to Milwaukee Bucks player Kyle Kuzma.

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According to the report, McHenry allegedly told one fan to “ease up”. The fan then threw a drink at her.

TMZ also cited sources who said the group sitting behind McHenry had been making inappropriate and misogynistic comments to provoke her.

“The group behind them were saying inappropriate and misogynistic things to Britt to instigate her,” TMZ’s sources said.

Also read: Ric Flair hospitalized after Florida restaurant fall hours after revealing blood clot diagnosis

Her career

According to TMZ, McHenry announced her job with the Trump administration in September.

She earlier worked as an ESPN correspondent and a Fox Nation commentator. HuffPost adds that she worked for Fox News Media.

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She appears to have deleted her X account.