Brookfield brush fire threatens car dealership on Capitol Drive & Barker Road

A brush fire is spreading and threatening a car dealership on Capitol Drive & Barker Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Crews are at the scene trying to contain the blaze. A brush fire is spreading and threatening a car dealership on Capitol Drive & Barker Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

Waukesha Alerts confirmed two fire department units are at the scene. The size of the blaze is not known.

“Fire department on scene reporting a very large brush fire with a thick plume of smoke that can be seen from a distance, additional resources being requested,” a post on Waukesha Alerts' X handle stated.

The blaze is spreading to north and east, threatening multiple subdivisions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information