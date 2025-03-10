Menu Explore
Brookfield brush fire threatens car dealership on Capitol Drive & Barker Road

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 10, 2025 01:17 AM IST

A brush fire is spreading and threatening a car dealership on Capitol Drive & Barker Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

A brush fire is spreading and threatening a car dealership on Capitol Drive & Barker Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Crews are at the scene trying to contain the blaze.

A brush fire is spreading and threatening a car dealership on Capitol Drive & Barker Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)
A brush fire is spreading and threatening a car dealership on Capitol Drive & Barker Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

Waukesha Alerts confirmed two fire department units are at the scene. The size of the blaze is not known.

“Fire department on scene reporting a very large brush fire with a thick plume of smoke that can be seen from a distance, additional resources being requested,” a post on Waukesha Alerts' X handle stated.

The blaze is spreading to north and east, threatening multiple subdivisions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

