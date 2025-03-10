Brookfield brush fire threatens car dealership on Capitol Drive & Barker Road
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
A brush fire is spreading and threatening a car dealership on Capitol Drive & Barker Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin.
A brush fire is spreading and threatening a car dealership on Capitol Drive & Barker Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Crews are at the scene trying to contain the blaze.
Waukesha Alerts confirmed two fire department units are at the scene. The size of the blaze is not known.
“Fire department on scene reporting a very large brush fire with a thick plume of smoke that can be seen from a distance, additional resources being requested,” a post on Waukesha Alerts' X handle stated.
The blaze is spreading to north and east, threatening multiple subdivisions.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information