A reported bomb threat prompted a major security response after a Southwest Airlines flight arrived at Buffalo Niagara International Airport from Florida on Saturday night. Authorities later determined the threat was unfounded.

A security scare was unfounded at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Saturday night after a Southwest Airlines flight arrived from Florida. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) more less

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The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) said that the inbound Southwest flight carried about 128 passengers. All passengers were safely evacuated, and an investigation remains ongoing.

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Officials did not disclose the nature of the threatOfficials did not disclose the nature of the threat. However, New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the incident as a reported bomb threat in a post on X.

“I’m relieved that everyone is safe following a reported bomb threat involving a plane at Buffalo Niagara International Airport tonight,” Hochul wrote. She added that state officials would remain in close contact with investigators as the inquiry continues.

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Passengers held on tarmac before evacuation

{{^usCountry}} According to the NFTA, the aircraft remained on the tarmac after landing while authorities responded to the reported threat. Passengers were later escorted from the aircraft to a secure airport building as investigators assessed the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the NFTA, the aircraft remained on the tarmac after landing while authorities responded to the reported threat. Passengers were later escorted from the aircraft to a secure airport building as investigators assessed the situation. {{/usCountry}}

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Taylor Rourke, a passenger from Greece, New York, told local television station 13WHAM that travellers were initially unaware of the reason for the delay.

“It was definitely very frightening, but everyone made us feel pretty comfortable and safe,” Rourke said. Rourke said authorities appeared to have the situation under control before passengers were escorted off the aircraft.

Officials confirmed that every passenger was safely deplaned and that no injuries were reported.

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Investigation continues as airport operations resume

Authorities have not publicly identified the source of the reported threat or explained how it was communicated. Law enforcement agencies continue investigating the incident to determine what prompted the security response.

The investigation also affected airport operations. According to local reports, at least one additional flight was diverted to Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport while security personnel responded at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Security threats involving commercial aircraft are treated as high-priority incidents under federal aviation procedures. Airports typically isolate aircraft, coordinate with law enforcement and emergency responders, and conduct security assessments before allowing passengers to leave or normal operations to resume.

Hochul in her X post wrote, “I’m grateful to our law enforcement partners and first responders for their swift response. We’ll remain in close contact with them as the investigation continues.”