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Burlington County, NJ: Video shows debris hitting traffic camera amid possible tornado; watch

A video shows debris flying near a traffic camera in Burlington County, New Jersey, as a tornado warning was in effect for the area.

Updated on: Nov 13, 2026, 03:30:21 IST
By Khushi Arora
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A video from a New Jersey traffic camera appears to show debris being lifted into the air during a possible tornado in Burlington County on social media. The footage emerged as tornado warnings were issued for parts of New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.

Burlington County, NJ tornado (Unsplash/ (Representational))
Burlington County, NJ tornado (Unsplash/ (Representational))

The video, shared by storm chaser Max Velocity on X, shows debris being tossed around near the traffic camera.

Here is the video:

Also read: NWS issues flash flood warning for Philadelphia and New Jersey as heavy rain hits region

Tornado warning expired

Earlier, the tornado warning was extended at 4:10pm EST for Burlington and Mercer counties in New Jersey. It was in effect until 4:30pm.

Also read: Black Hawk Middle School stabbing in Missouri leaves 3 injured, juvenile held: What we know so far

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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