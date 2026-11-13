Burlington County, NJ: Video shows debris hitting traffic camera amid possible tornado; watch

A video from a New Jersey traffic camera appears to show debris being lifted into the air during a possible tornado in Burlington County on social media. The footage emerged as tornado warnings were issued for parts of New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.

Burlington County, NJ tornado (Unsplash/ (Representational))

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The video, shared by storm chaser Max Velocity on X, shows debris being tossed around near the traffic camera.

Here is the video:

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Also read: NWS issues flash flood warning for Philadelphia and New Jersey as heavy rain hits region

Tornado warning expired

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{{^usCountry}} The tornado warning has now expired in Burlington County. It remains in effect for Mercer County until 4:30pm, as per NBC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tornado warning has now expired in Burlington County. It remains in effect for Mercer County until 4:30pm, as per NBC. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, the tornado warning was extended at 4:10pm EST for Burlington and Mercer counties in New Jersey. It was in effect until 4:30pm.

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