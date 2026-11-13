Burlington County, NJ: Video shows debris hitting traffic camera amid possible tornado; watch

A video from a New Jersey traffic camera appears to show debris being lifted into the air during a possible tornado in Burlington County on social media. The footage emerged as tornado warnings were issued for parts of New Jersey on Thursday afternoon.
The video, shared by storm chaser Max Velocity on X, shows debris being tossed around near the traffic camera.
Here is the video:
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Tornado warning expired
The tornado warning has now expired in Burlington County. It remains in effect for Mercer County until 4:30pm, as per NBC.{{/usCountry}}
The tornado warning has now expired in Burlington County. It remains in effect for Mercer County until 4:30pm, as per NBC.{{/usCountry}}
Earlier, the tornado warning was extended at 4:10pm EST for Burlington and Mercer counties in New Jersey. It was in effect until 4:30pm.
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