Tornado warning canceled after twister near Adair in Oklahoma lifts

A tornado touched down near Adair, Oklahoma, early Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that the tornado was on the ground between Adair and Big Cabin, just east of Highway 69, and moving northeast. However, NWS later cancelled the tornado warning at 1:29 am CT. A confirmed tornado moved between Adair and Big Cabin early Tuesday, prompting urgent shelter warnings. (Representational) (Unsplash)

The storm prompted emergency warnings as officials urged residents in its path to seek shelter during severe weather across eastern Oklahoma.

The NWS had earlier issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Craig, Mayes and Ottawa counties after radar indicated a dangerous storm capable of producing a tornado.

At 1:14 am, emergency managers warned residents in the storm’s path to take cover immediately. Independent weather tracker Max Velocity also reported that a tornado was in progress north of Adair, urging residents inside the warning area to seek shelter immediately.

Also read: Pagosa Springs, Colorado faces flood threat as officials warn San Juan River could rise; evacuation orders issued

Tornado followed hours of severe weather across Oklahoma The overnight tornado developed after a day of severe thunderstorms that prompted widespread weather alerts across Oklahoma.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) placed portions of northern and central Oklahoma under a Level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather. Areas including Tulsa, Stillwater, Ponca City, Bartlesville and parts of the Oklahoma City metro faced an elevated risk of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, according to KOCO 5.

Earlier Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch covering parts of western and central Oklahoma before storms shifted east during the evening.

KOCO Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane warned that the second wave of storms had the greatest tornado potential. Forecasters expected isolated supercells to develop across western Oklahoma before moving into central and eastern parts of the state during the evening.

The storms evolved into a broken line capable of producing tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and hail as they pushed toward eastern Oklahoma overnight.

Also read: Florida declares state of emergency in 7 counties after heavy rains trigger flooding; roads closed, schools disrupted

Residents urged to remain alert as storms continue east Forecasters warned that dangerous weather could continue as the storm system advanced into northeastern Oklahoma.

The warning polygon covered communities including Adair, Big Cabin, Vinita, White Oak, Cleora and nearby areas. Radar imagery shared by Max Velocity showed strong rotational signatures as the storm moved northeast through Craig County.