Three shot in near McDonald's in Burlington City, New Jersey; videos show large police presence

A shooting near a McDonald's in Burlington City, New Jersey, on November 9, left three people injured. A police advisory noted that the incident took place near the intersection of York and East Federal Streets.

A shooting took place near a McDonald's in Burlington, New Jersey. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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They advised people to stay away from the New Yorkshire area with an active investigation ongoing. The shooting took place near the McDonald's on Route 130, as per CBS News.

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The condition of the three people shot is not immediately known. The injured have been moved to nearby hospitals, NBC Philadelphia reported. A motive for the shooting is not clear at this time either. Police have not released any information on the suspect yet.

Burlington City shooting: Videos show large police presence

Videos shared from the scene of the shooting in Burlington City showed numerous cop cars present.

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{{^usCountry}} A clip shared by a local news channel showed cop cars and and fire engine at the scene of the reported shooting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A clip shared by a local news channel showed cop cars and and fire engine at the scene of the reported shooting. {{/usCountry}}

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A local wrote, “There was a mass shooting at the BURLINGTON McDonald’s that carried all the way over to the ice cream shop than all the way to federal I seen a CHILD’s body PLEASEEEE CHECK ON YOUR KIDS THERES ALOT OF KIDS THAT WERE SHOT!!!!!!.” However, the information on the victims could not be verified from official statements.

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Yet another person shared videos capturing the police presence at the scene of the shooting.

Burlington City shooting reports: Prayers pour in

Several people reacted to the news of the shooting in Burlington City. One person noted that this was among the largest police responses they'd seen.

“I have never seen this much cops from so many townships at McDonald’s at Burlington Federal Street and a chopper is there too looks like someone got shot!!!,” they wrote. Another person offered prayers, saying, “Shootout in Burlington city McDonald's..…PRAYERS.”

Gun violence in New Jersey

In New Jersey, about 3.6 out of every 100,000 people died of a gun-related injury in 2025, as per USA Facts, which compiles reports on Census microdata. However, the report noted that last year, the rate of gun-related deaths in New Jersey was 70% lower than the overall rate of gun-related deaths in the US.

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Further, the report noted that in 2025, 97.2% of gun-related deaths in New Jersey were either suicides or homicides.

“In 2025, the highest rate of gun-related deaths in New Jersey occurred in Atlantic County, NJ (5.7 per 100,000 people). The lowest rate was in Hudson County, NJ (1.6 per 100,000). In contrast, among the 913 counties with at least 10 gun-related deaths in 2025, Hudson County, NJ, had the lowest rate (1.6 per 100,000 people), while La Paz County, AZ, had the highest (82.4 per 100,000 people),” the report noted, going into greater detail.