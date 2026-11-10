KRAKOW, Poland — People gathered in Krakow ’s main square on Monday evening for a silent march to commemorate the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting, in which a 24-year-old Polish gunman killed six people and wounded 15 others. Polish gunman who killed 6 in Krakow square dies in a hospital

Shoulder to shoulder, people walked solemnly through the packed square, some clutching flowers. They placed candles where bullet marks were visible. Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk, otherwise political rivals, walked side by side.

The melody from Simon and Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” rang from the tower of St. Mary’s Basilica on the Main Square. The night after the attack, St. Mary’s Trumpet Call, a traditional five-note melody played every hour from that tower, was paused for the first time since World War II. A prayer was read out once the song finished.

The attacker, wearing military-style clothing and a bulletproof vest, drove into the main square in Krakow’s Old Town on Saturday and opened fire. The square is a major tourist destination in Poland’s second-largest city. Several foreigners were among the dead and wounded.

The gunman, Michał Oksiński, died at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, authorities said. He had been in critical condition since the attack and had undergone several operations.

Authorities also found the bodies of his sister, mother and father at the family home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, about 150 kilometers northeast of Krakow. Authorities said that they believed Oksiński killed his family, possibly while they slept, before heading to Krakow.

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said Saturday that Oksiński held “very radical” and “ultranationalistic” views.

“We are first of all investigating if he was inspired by anyone, if someone helped him,” Eryk Stasielak of the Krakow branch of the national prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press.

He said that authorities are still investigating the attacker’s motives and are trying to access his electronic devices for more information.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Karolina Gałecka said that authorities were examining the meaning of numerous symbols and patches sewn onto Oksiński’s clothing or found at his home.

Prosecutors said that they found a yellow flag bearing a black snake, known as the Gadsden flag, hanging on the wall of the attacker’s room. The flag originated during the American Revolution and was later adopted by the U.S. Tea Party movement.

Authorities recovered 11 weapons from Oksiński, his car or home, including two AR-15 semiautomatic rifles, prosecutors said.

Oksiński and his father held gun permits. He had trained at a local shooting club, which said in a statement that he “was never trained in our club in the areas of dynamic, tactical or combat shooting.”

Mass shootings are uncommon in Poland. However, in mid-October three attacks at schools in the central province of Mazovia took place within four days, leaving one person dead and many wounded, including children. The attackers used knives or sharp objects and some were said to be interested in the far right.

Prime Minister Tusk said that the school attacks were fueled by the online “glorification of violence.” He said that the acts could be associated with “nihilistic violence,” a term used by authorities to describe acts of violence driven by a nihilistic worldview and misanthropy rather than specific political goals.

Oksiński’s military-style equipment and weapons were similar to those of other “extreme right lone actors” committing attacks around Europe and the world, said Kacper Rekawek, a senior researcher at the International Center for Counterterrorism in The Hague, Netherlands.

He said that even without an explicit link between the attacks in Krakow and at the schools, they could be viewed as part of “a series.”

Tomasz Safjański, a security expert, told Rzeczpospolita newspaper that Poland had experienced its first case of an “active shooter” and that the perpetrator was Polish, even as authorities remain focused almost exclusively on external threats such as Russia’s hybrid warfare.

“We are failing to address the radicalization of young people,” he said. “By focusing on an external enemy, the state overlooks the threat that is growing within our schools, our neighborhoods and online.”

Officers Jakub Kulik and Artur Morański were patrolling the area when they were called to intervene. Police fired the first shot within three minutes of receiving the initial report. The officers chased the attacker and fired at him with their service weapons as he fired a semiautomatic rifle. Kulik continued firing even after he was shot. Both officers were seriously wounded.

Tusk called them the “real heroes” in a post on X. “They most likely saved the lives of many human beings, without regard for the risk of losing their own lives," he wrote.

Kulik, 24, was in critical condition, prompting officials to issue an urgent appeal for blood donors. A fundraiser for the officers and their families has so far raised more than 6 million zlotys .

Krakow’s mayor announced that both officers would be named honorary citizens of the city. Two surgeons who happened to be nearby during the attack helped save the officers’ lives.

Izabela Woźna, a 53-year-old painter and mother of four, was killed in the attack. She had opened an exhibition of her work in Krakow on Friday evening.

Krakow Academy of Fine Arts confirmed that Magdalena Oksińska — the suspect’s sister — had been one of its third-year students. It said an employee’s sister had also been shot twice.

“Nothing will ever be like before. The delicate tissue of our academic community was painfully wounded,” the academy said in a statement Sunday.

“Magdalena Oksińska, 21 years old, a queer person, was an absolutely talented painter, photographer, poet and writer,” architect Pavko Krajka wrote in a social media post accompanied by images of her colorful paintings.

“Her death is a great loss for Krakow, Polish, European and queer culture.”

Among those killed in the square were citizens from Poland, the U.K. and Austria. The wounded included people from Britain, Portugal, Russia, Germany and Austria.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.