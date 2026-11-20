California Attorney General Rob Bonta has launched an investigation into Nvidia and served an investigative subpoena on the chipmaker over allegations involving former CEO Jensen Huang's reported affair with a woman suspected of spying for China. The investigation will examine whether the alleged relationship exposed advanced semiconductor technology or confidential company information to Beijing and whether Nvidia misled investors about potential risks.

Rob Bonta investigates Nvidia over Jensen Huang's alleged links to suspected Chinese spy. (AFP)

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In a press release on Thursday, November 19, Bonta said the California Department of Justice had sought information from Nvidia to determine whether the company or Huang's actions violated state law.

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The inquiry will also examine whether Nvidia misled investors and the public about the possibility of sensitive information or advanced chips reaching China.

“The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors,” Bonta said in the statement.

“My office is investigating whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang’s actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information — and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk, in violation of the law,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The subpoena marks an investigative step and does not establish that Nvidia transferred restricted technology or confidential information to China, or that the company violated securities laws. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The subpoena marks an investigative step and does not establish that Nvidia transferred restricted technology or confidential information to China, or that the company violated securities laws. {{/usCountry}}

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Probe follows reports of Huang's relationship with Alice Huang

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The investigation follows reports about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed International. US intelligence agencies have reportedly examined her suspected links to China's Ministry of State Security.

According to a Reuters report, Jensen Huang allegedly described his interactions with Alice Huang to Nvidia executives as routine business dealings. Reuters reported that it could not independently verify whether Alice Huang worked for the Chinese government. Beijing has denied conducting an espionage operation targeting Jensen Huang.

The allegations have raised concerns about whether Nvidia's technology or business information could have been accessed by Chinese entities. Nvidia's advanced processors are central to the development of artificial intelligence systems, making their export to China a sensitive issue for US national security.

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The company's board had earlier launched an independent investigation after reports suggested Huang may have been targeted in a foreign intelligence operation. Huang subsequently acknowledged having an extramarital relationship and apologised to his family and colleagues.

He stepped down as Nvidia's chief executive last week following the controversy.

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Nvidia faces questions over China chip exports

The California investigation comes amid wider scrutiny of Nvidia's business dealings with China and US restrictions on exports of advanced artificial intelligence chips.

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The inquiry will examine whether the alleged relationship resulted in China obtaining advanced Nvidia chips or confidential information and whether the company misled investors about related risks.

Bonta said the information obtained through the subpoena would help his office determine whether Nvidia's actions violated California law. The investigation is at an early stage, and the subpoena does not establish that any wrongdoing took place.