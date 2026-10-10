Huntington Beach hit by tsunami waves? Truth behind viral video as Newport Beach sees flooding

A powerful earthquake struck Panama on Friday morning, prompting tsunami warnings for coastal areas of Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Guatemala. Alerts were also issued for El Salvador and Easter Island, Chile.

Were tsunami waves spotted in Huntington Beach?

A child runs from the water as large waves break on the shore on Huntington Beach, southern California. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

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A video allegedly showing large waves in Huntington Beach has gone viral on social media, with some users claiming the waves were caused by a tsunami.

However, the claim is false. No tsunami warning was issued for California or other US states following the Panama earthquake.

Deep Dive Did a tsunami hit Huntington Beach after the Panama earthquake? No. The viral video showed real waves, but they were not caused by a tsunami. No tsunami warning was issued for California after the earthquake. Why did Newport Beach experience coastal flooding? High tides and rough ocean swells associated with Tropical Storm Rachel caused hazardous surf and flooding. Newport Beach saw seawater flood streets amid the conditions. Were the waves in the Huntington Beach video caused by Tropical Storm Rachel? The footage was linked to high tides and ocean swells associated with Tropical Storm Rachel, not a tsunami.

The footage shows real waves, but they were linked to high tides and ocean swells associated with Tropical Storm Rachel, not a tsunami. Nearby Newport Beach also experienced coastal flooding amid the rough surf and rising tides.