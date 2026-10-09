California flooding: Newport Beach and Long Beach hit ahead of Tropical Storm Rachel's expected landfall; videos emerge

Parts of Southern California are experiencing coastal flooding as Tropical Storm Rachel approaches the region. Long Beach's Peninsula has been hit particularly hard, with powerful waves damaging coastal structures, eroding beaches and sending seawater onto streets. People sit (R) on what remains of an eroded beach as work continues on a sand replenishment project nearby along the Pacific Ocean shoreline in Oceanside, California. (Getty Images via AFP)

Videos circulating online show waves crashing against seawalls and flooding nearby roads. Newport Beach has also reported street flooding, with coastal flood advisories warning of further impacts during high tides.

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Long Beach faces flooding and property damage In Long Beach, strong ocean swells combined with high tides have battered the Peninsula. A roughly 30-foot section of the protective seawall and boardwalk was damaged, allowing seawater to spill onto nearby streets and reach homes.

Floodwater reached ankle-deep levels in some areas, while vehicle access was restricted at locations including 62nd Place.

City inspectors also marked two buildings containing three residential units as unsafe to enter. Emergency crews have placed sandbags and reinforced protective barriers to limit further damage. Officials have also made additional sandbags available to residents.

Authorities are warning that flooding and beach erosion could worsen during high tides, potentially prompting further road closures.