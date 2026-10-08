Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Lucknow to remain closed till Sunday as a major part of the premises is inundated and flooded due to swollen river Gomti. The scheduled exams has been postponed till further notice. Gomti Flooding: IIIT Lucknow campus closed till Sunday, exams postponed

Electricity connection has been cut off for safety reasons. There were 800 hostellers who have been shifted to other places while 300 hostel inmates preffered to go back to their respective places.

CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 form submission for private candidates to begin today at cbse.gov.in, check details

Dean of the institute, Deepak Kumar Singh said. "Water started entering the premises since Wednesday morning. As the day progressed, the level increased quite a bit. We informed SDM Abhishek Singh who along with Tehsildar visited the campus and it was collectively decided to close down the campus till Sunday. Situation will be assessed after which call will be taken to reopen the premises from Monday. Classes may take place online."

"The electricity line has been switched off for safety issue. There were 800 total hostellers of which 300 of them preffered to go back to their places while 500 inmates were sent to institute's second hostel and a few to Kalyan Singh Super Speciality cancer hospital's institute," dean said.

Yogesh Singh takes charge for second term as DU VC, first Indian to get reappointment

The weather has worsened again in Uttar Pradesh amid the floods. Intermittent rain has been lashing few cities, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Sitapur and Sultanpur, since morning. The Gomti river in Lucknow continues to rise.

The water level has been rising for the 10th consecutive day. One of the Malls has turned into an island, while knee-deep water has accumulated on the roads around it. Water has reached Ekana Stadium and the disaster management office.