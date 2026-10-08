Yogesh Singh takes charge for second term as DU VC, first Indian to get reappointment

Delhi University professor Yogesh Singh will begin his second term as Vice-Chancellor on Thursday, becoming the first Indian to serve two terms as the head of the varsity. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Before Singh, only Maurice Gwyer had served as Vice-Chancellor of DU for nearly 12 years, from 1938 to 1950. Singh’s reappointment follows a 2023 amendment to the university’s statutes, which allows a VC to be reappointed for a second five-year term. Singh was appointed as DU’s 23rd Vice-Chancellor in 2021, with his first five-year term ending on October 7, 2026, and his second term set to begin on October 8.

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Until September 2023, DU’s statutes, which govern the functioning of the university, provided for the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor for a single five-year term. Although the university’s highest decision-making body, the Executive Council, approved a proposal to amend the provision in 2014, it received the President’s approval in her capacity as Visitor only in 2023, making Vice-Chancellors eligible for reappointment.

The reappointment was notified by the Union Ministry of Education in July this year, following approval by President Droupadi Murmu.

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“The President of India, in her capacity as the Visitor of the University of Delhi, has been pleased to re-appoint Prof Yogesh Singh as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi for a second term of five years w.e.f 08.10.2026,” a letter dated July 2, addressed to the DU Registrar by the Union Education Ministry’s Department of Higher Education, stated.

Prior to his appointment as DU Vice-Chancellor, Singh held several senior administrative positions at educational institutions, including VC of Delhi Technological University from 2016 to 2021, director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology from 2014 to 2016, and Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Gujarat, from 2011 to 2014.

During his first tenure as DU Vice-Chancellor, Singh oversaw several key initiatives, including the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 provisions such as the rollout of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) and the introduction of undergraduate admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), replacing the earlier system based on Class 12 board examination marks.

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Singh did not respond to HT’s request for comment on his priorities for the second term.