CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 form submission for private candidates to begin today at cbse.gov.in, check details
CBSE Board Exam 2027 Class 10, 12 form submission window to open today for private candidates. Check who can apply and how to apply here.
The Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the CBSE Board Exam 2027 form submission process on October 8, 2026. The window to submit the examination form for Class 10 and 12 is available for private candidates. Candidates can check the official notice on the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.
Who can apply
- Candidates of the session 2025-26 who have been declared essential repeat in the result of the 2026 examination.
- Candidates of the session 2025-26 who have been placed in compartment in Board’s Main and Supplementary examinations 2026.
- Candidates who have been declared fail/ essential repeat in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026.
- Passed out candidates of 2026 who wish to appear for improving their performance in one or more subjects.
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The last date to fill the form is October 23, 2026. For Class 10, the application fee is ₹320- per subject per candidate for additional subjects. The late fee is ₹2000/- per candidate in addition to the normal fee prescribed above. The late fee window will open on October 24 and will close on October 30, 2026.
The fee can be paid through Internet Banking/ UPI/ Debit Card/ Credit Card. The offline fee deposited by school/candidate shall not be updated in the school accounts and LOC shall not be accepted.
How to Apply
All the eligible private candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
- Click on CBSE Board Exam 2027 form submission notice available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
- Once registration is done, fill the application form.
- Make the payment of fee and click on submit.
- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Applicants will be able to apply only for subjects that are auto-generated in the system.
After submission of the examination form and payment of the fee, candidates can download a copy of their form for their record and for confirmation of the correctness of the data submitted. The candidates can make any correction in their application form, including the subject and centre, up to the last date of submission of the examination form.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More