The US Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said it is pausing some flights into Chicago O'Hare International Airport because of a technical issue with a ground surveillance radar and tracking system.
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The system is used by air traffic control to monitor aircraft and vehicles on airport runways and taxiways. About 9%, or 245 flights, have been delayed at the American and United Airlines hub on what the FAA says is the busiest day for flights during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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