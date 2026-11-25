The US Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said it is pausing some flights into Chicago O'Hare International Airport because of a technical issue with a ground surveillance radar and tracking system.

FAA pauses some flights at Chicago O'Hare Airport after a radar system outage causes disruption. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (AFP) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The system is used by air traffic control to monitor aircraft and vehicles on airport runways and taxiways. About 9%, or 245 flights, have been delayed at the American and United Airlines hub on what the FAA says is the busiest day for flights during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.