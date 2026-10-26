Chris Brown avoids jail after pleading guilty to affray in London nightclub attack

R&B artist Chris Brown has escaped incarceration following an incident in which he struck music producer Abe Diaw repeatedly with a tequila bottle during an aggressive altercation at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, Central London, in February 2023.

Chris Brown was sentenced to eight months, suspended, after pleading guilty to affray following a 2023 London nightclub attack on music producer Abe Diaw.. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

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On Monday, Brown received an eight-month prison sentence that was suspended for a 12-month period, effectively avoiding jail time.

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Before Borwn's sentencing, Judge Tony Baumgartner had issued a warning to the singer, “I take account of your employment and long-established career in music. Your fame, commercial success and professional standing do not entitle you to special treatment. The law applies equally to everyone.”

The 37-year-old American musician assaulted his former associate on the venue's dancefloor in what was characterized as a brutal attack.

Brown was taken into custody at Manchester's Lowry Hotel following his arrival via private aircraft.

The performer, known for the hit 'Go Crazy,' made an appearance at Southwark Crown Court today, where he received an eight-month suspended sentence after entering a guilty plea to affray charges.

Chris Brown coach got suspended sentence

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{{^usCountry}} His vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, 40, received a suspended sentence after entering a guilty plea to the identical offense. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, 40, received a suspended sentence after entering a guilty plea to the identical offense. {{/usCountry}}

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The court determined that Brown had a "leading role" in the brawl, which unfolded during an intense 20-second interval.

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He repeatedly struck Abe Diaw with a bottle on multiple occasions before pursuing him throughout the establishment.

Security footage documented Akinlolu restraining Abe in a forceful "bear hug" prior to the victim collapsing.

The recorded evidence additionally showed Brown subsequently “delivering strikes” toward the victim while surrounded by numerous patrons in the nightclub.

Chris Brown was released on £5million security fees

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Brown was initially detained in custody pending trial. However, he was subsequently released on bail following a £5million security deposit submitted to the court.

The two-time Grammy Award recipient, who was actively performing at that moment, later shared on Instagram: "From the cage to the stage!"

He proceeded to trial after entering a not guilty plea to a single charge of attempting to inflict serious bodily harm with intent.

Brown had also contested allegations of possessing an offensive weapon – specifically a bottle – in a public setting, though these charges were ultimately withdrawn.