Christa Pike update today: Did Tennessee death row inmate regain consciousness? Her lawyer addresses ‘torture she endured’

Christa Pike has remained unconscious and on a ventilator at a hospital in the four days since her botched execution attempt in Tennessee. One of her lawyers said on Sunday, October 4, that her prognosis might not be known for days, NBC News reported.

In this image from video provided by WBIR-TV, Christa Pike cries after being sentenced to death on March 30, 1996 in Knoxville, Tenn. (WBIR-TV via AP) (WBIR-TV via AP)

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Pike remains on a ventilator with hospital staff working to save her life and clear the pentobarbital she was administered from her system, her attorneys said, according to The Guardian. She received two doses of the drug in a failed attempt by the state of Tennessee to execute her on Wednesday, September 31.

Christa Pike update

Very little information has been released about Pike’s condition since the failed execution. On being asked if she ever regained consciousness after the execution attempt, Assistant Federal Defender Stephen Ferrell, Pike’s lawyer, said on CNN’s State of the Union, “Not that I am aware of.”

Deep Dive What is the current condition of Christa Pike after her failed execution attempt? Christa Pike remains in critical condition, unconscious, and on a ventilator as hospital staff work to clear the pentobarbital from her system. Why did Christa Pike's execution fail? The execution failed due to problems with the intravenous lines, which caused the lethal drug pentobarbital to enter her body incorrectly. What are the implications of Christa Pike's botched execution for Tennessee's death penalty procedures? Pike's botched execution has raised significant concerns about the state's execution protocols, leading to a review and a halt on further executions for the year.

Also Read | Carissa Hansen: Who is Christa Pike's biological mother and where is she now?

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{{^usCountry}} Pike’s attorneys did not identify who is making her medical decisions, and added that they may not know for several more days whether she can recover. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pike’s attorneys did not identify who is making her medical decisions, and added that they may not know for several more days whether she can recover. {{/usCountry}}

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“We don’t know right now, and we may never know what sort of torture she endured during that process, where her consciousness was, what physical pain there was — what mental torture she went through,” Ferrell said.

A spokeswoman for Pike’s defense team said in a statement on Sunday that “we appreciate all respect for Christa’s rightful privacy.”

Pike’s attorneys stated in a court filing that they believed problems with intravenous lines caused the pentobarbital to flow into her body instead of her bloodstream.

“Apparently at no point did any member of the execution team realize that the IV lines were not correctly placed or that the veins had blown and that the pentobarbital was, in whole or in part, entering Ms Pike’s body,” they wrote.

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Also Read | Does Christa Pike have siblings? Tennessee death row inmate's family in focus after botched execution attempt

They added that instead of “remedying this failure,” the execution team went on to prepare and administer a backup set of pentobarbital syringes.

Pike, 50, was sentenced to death in 1996 in connection with the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. Pike was 20 at the time.

Pike and her then boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, murdered Slemmer at a job training camp in Knoxville, Tennessee. Shocking details about the case shocked the United States, including the fact that a pentagram had been carved into Slemmer’s chest.

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The Death Penalty Information Center states that the last execution of a woman in Tennessee was in 1820. This means Pike would have been the first woman to be executed in the state in more than 200 years.