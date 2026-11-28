The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office on November 27 confirmed that reports of an active shooter at the Clackamas Town Center were unfounded. They also confirmed that no shots had been fired there.

Cops confirmed there was no shooting at the Clackamas Town Center in Oregon. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash) more less

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The shopping mall is at 12000 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley, in Oregon.

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“This afternoon, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an active shooter at Clackamas Town Center. Deputies responded and confirmed that the reports were unfounded. At no point was there an active shooter, and no shots were fired. There is no threat to the community related to this incident,” they wrote.

Claims about shooting at Clackamas mall

Earlier, there were several social media claims about a shooting at the Clackamas mall. “A mother’s worst nightmare happened just a few minutes ago when my daughter calls me panicking while she’s shopping at Clackamas mall with her friends and a serious situation occurred at first she said there was a shooting at the mall but now they are saying it was a guy going around stabbing people but all I know is Thank God my daughter and all her friends are okay…. They ran to a nearby restaurant for safety. You guys please check on your people who are black friday shopping,” one person had written on Facebook.

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{{^usCountry}} Another had said, “Shooting at Clackamas Mall, that’s why I stood my a** home, ain’t no deal worth it!!! Check on your loved ones.” Yet another had said, “There’s an active shooter at Clackamas town center, stay away!”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another had said, “Shooting at Clackamas Mall, that’s why I stood my a** home, ain’t no deal worth it!!! Check on your loved ones.” Yet another had said, “There’s an active shooter at Clackamas town center, stay away!”. {{/usCountry}}

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Scanner reports had also indicated that a shooting was reported at the Clackamas Town Center.

The scare came ahead of Black Friday, which sees shoppers flock to malls and stores due to lucrative discounts.

What led to shooter scare? People place theories after sheriff's post

While it remains unknown what led to the shooting scare at the mall, some have opined that it was due to a person hitting a pinata with a bat.

“Why are we hitting piñata’s inside the mall?? That should be the question….,” one wrote. Another added, “I would be scared if someone was hitting a piñata with a bat why would someone do this and scare people I live by the mall and there is huge line of cars trying to leave the mall so if there is nothing to worry about why so many police.”

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However, it remains unconfirmed what initially caused the scare. One person also demanded action be taken against whoever misused 911 to tell the cops there was a shooting at the mall, when no such incident took place.