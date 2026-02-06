Claude Opus 4.6: 5 key Anthropic updates for everyday workplace use; 'outperforms OpenAI's GPT'
Anthropic has released Claude Opus 4.6, dubbing it the company's ‘most powerful mode’ yet. In a press release on Thursday, the Dario Amodei-led AI firm added that the new model update ‘plans more carefully, sustains agentic tasks for longer, can operate more reliably in larger codebases, and has better code review and debugging skills to catch its own mistakes’.
Here are 5 key points to note about Claude Opus 4.6
1. Massive 1M token context window (Beta)
Opus 4.6 introduces a 1 million token context window, a first for Opus-class models. This allows the AI to process and reason over extremely long documents, codebases, or datasets without losing track of earlier information.
2. Significantly improved coding and agentic abilities
The model plans more carefully, sustains longer agentic tasks, operates reliably in larger codebases, and shows stronger code review and debugging skills, as per Anthropic. It catches its own mistakes more effectively than its predecessor (Claude Opus 4.5).
3. Several benchmarks
Opus 4.6 leads the industry in several evaluations:
Highest score on Terminal-Bench 2.0 (agentic coding)
Tops Humanity’s Last Exam (complex multidisciplinary reasoning)
Outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-5.2 by ~144 Elo points and Claude Opus 4.5 by 190 points on GDPval-AA (economically valuable knowledge work in finance, legal, and other domains)
Best performance on BrowseComp (locating hard-to-find information online)
4. Expanded everyday work capabilities
Beyond coding, Opus 4.6 is built for common workplace tasks:
Running detailed financial analyses
Conducting in-depth research
Creating and editing documents, spreadsheets, and presentations
Multitasking autonomously within Claude Cowork, where it can handle multiple complex requests simultaneously
5. Strong safety profile
According to Anthropic’s system card, Opus 4.6 demonstrates an overall safety profile as good as, or better than, any other frontier model, with low rates of misaligned behavior across safety evaluations.
Scott White, Anthropic’s head of product for Claude AI models, said the company plans to focus heavily on improving capabilities. “Those are areas where we’re going to lean in really hard,” he said, listing cybersecurity, life sciences, health care, and financial services.
