Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Claude Opus 4.6: 5 key Anthropic updates for everyday workplace use; 'outperforms OpenAI's GPT'

    Anthropic has released Claude Opus 4.6, dubbing it the company's ‘most powerful mode’ yet.

    Published on: Feb 06, 2026 12:06 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Anthropic has released Claude Opus 4.6, dubbing it the company's ‘most powerful mode’ yet. In a press release on Thursday, the Dario Amodei-led AI firm added that the new model update ‘plans more carefully, sustains agentic tasks for longer, can operate more reliably in larger codebases, and has better code review and debugging skills to catch its own mistakes’.

    CEO and Co-Founder of Anthropic Dario Amodei speaks during the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos (REUTERS)
    CEO and Co-Founder of Anthropic Dario Amodei speaks during the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos (REUTERS)

    Here are 5 key points to note about Claude Opus 4.6

    1. Massive 1M token context window (Beta)

    Opus 4.6 introduces a 1 million token context window, a first for Opus-class models. This allows the AI to process and reason over extremely long documents, codebases, or datasets without losing track of earlier information.

    2. Significantly improved coding and agentic abilities

    The model plans more carefully, sustains longer agentic tasks, operates reliably in larger codebases, and shows stronger code review and debugging skills, as per Anthropic. It catches its own mistakes more effectively than its predecessor (Claude Opus 4.5).

    3. Several benchmarks

    Opus 4.6 leads the industry in several evaluations:

    Highest score on Terminal-Bench 2.0 (agentic coding)

    Tops Humanity’s Last Exam (complex multidisciplinary reasoning)

    Outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-5.2 by ~144 Elo points and Claude Opus 4.5 by 190 points on GDPval-AA (economically valuable knowledge work in finance, legal, and other domains)

    Best performance on BrowseComp (locating hard-to-find information online)

    4. Expanded everyday work capabilities

    Beyond coding, Opus 4.6 is built for common workplace tasks:

    Running detailed financial analyses

    Conducting in-depth research

    Creating and editing documents, spreadsheets, and presentations

    Multitasking autonomously within Claude Cowork, where it can handle multiple complex requests simultaneously

    5. Strong safety profile

    According to Anthropic’s system card, Opus 4.6 demonstrates an overall safety profile as good as, or better than, any other frontier model, with low rates of misaligned behavior across safety evaluations.

    Scott White, Anthropic’s head of product for Claude AI models, said the company plans to focus heavily on improving capabilities. “Those are areas where we’re going to lean in really hard,” he said, listing cybersecurity, life sciences, health care, and financial services.

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Claude Opus 4.6: 5 Key Anthropic Updates For Everyday Workplace Use; 'outperforms OpenAI's GPT'
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes