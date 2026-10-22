Clinton fire: Videos show Brookdale Senior Living in flames as firefighter respond; no word on victims

A fire broke out at the Brookdale Senior Living on Northside Drive in Clinton, Mississippi, on Wednesday afternoon.

Representational. (Unsplash)

According to WAPT 16, the fire broke out around 5pm CDT, and there were people inside the building when the fire broke out. Videos recorded by locals show heavy flames and smoke at the building.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

City officials in Clinton confirmed that rescue operations were underway at the facility. No details on the injuries or how many were trapped inside were revealed.

Below is a video from outside Brookdale Senior Living which shows that active response amid the massive fire.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Local news outlet WLBT3 reported that a reunification point for the rescued victims has been established at Heights Baptist Church on Hampstead Boulevard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local news outlet WLBT3 reported that a reunification point for the rescued victims has been established at Heights Baptist Church on Hampstead Boulevard. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Here's another video from the other side of the facility.

Brookdale Senior Living is a major operator of retirement communities and senior-care facilities. It provides housing, support and care for older adults across the United States. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Brookdale operated 584 senior-living communities, per its 2025 annual report.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This story is being updated.