Clinton fire: Videos show Brookdale Senior Living in flames as firefighter respond; no word on victims

A fire broke out at the Brookdale Senior Living on Northside Drive in Clinton, Mississippi, on Wednesday afternoon.
According to WAPT 16, the fire broke out around 5pm CDT, and there were people inside the building when the fire broke out. Videos recorded by locals show heavy flames and smoke at the building.
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City officials in Clinton confirmed that rescue operations were underway at the facility. No details on the injuries or how many were trapped inside were revealed.
Below is a video from outside Brookdale Senior Living which shows that active response amid the massive fire.
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Local news outlet WLBT3 reported that a reunification point for the rescued victims has been established at Heights Baptist Church on Hampstead Boulevard.
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Local news outlet WLBT3 reported that a reunification point for the rescued victims has been established at Heights Baptist Church on Hampstead Boulevard.
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Here's another video from the other side of the facility.
Brookdale Senior Living is a major operator of retirement communities and senior-care facilities. It provides housing, support and care for older adults across the United States. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Brookdale operated 584 senior-living communities, per its 2025 annual report.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.