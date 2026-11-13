Cole Davison, missing Needham High School teen, sparks massive police search

A missing Needham High School boy has sparked an extensive police search in Massachusetts, with local officers, K9 teams, drones and the Massachusetts State Police air wing deployed to help locate 17-year-old Cole Davison.

Cole Davison, missing Needham High School boy, sparks massive police search. (Facebook/ Needham Police Department)

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The Needham Police Department said it was actively searching for Davison to check on his well-being and appealed to residents to share any information that could help establish his whereabouts.

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In an official statement, police said there was no indication that Davison was armed, had made threats towards anyone or posed a known danger to the public.

The search operation has focused on the area around 1000 South Street in Needham, where residents have been warned to expect a significant police presence as officers and specialist teams continue efforts to find the teenager.

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Massachusetts State Police air wing joins search for Cole Davison

The search involves the Needham Police Department, Metro-LEC Search and Rescue, K9 teams and drone units. The Massachusetts State Police air wing was also expected to provide aerial assistance, according to a subsequent update issued by Needham police.

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{{^usCountry}} In a 2:45 p.m. update, the department said there were no new developments to report and confirmed that the search was continuing with additional assistance from the state police air wing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a 2:45 p.m. update, the department said there were no new developments to report and confirmed that the search was continuing with additional assistance from the state police air wing. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities said Davison was possibly wearing a blue flannel jacket with gold or yellow colouring.

Police have urged residents in the area to remain alert and immediately report any sightings or information that could help locate him.

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Police warn public against joining search independently

The Needham Police Department has specifically asked members of the public not to organise their own search efforts or enter the designated search area.

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Police explained that the drone teams were using thermal imaging technology to help locate Davison. The equipment detects heat signatures, each of which must be investigated and verified by search personnel.

Additional people entering the area could create more heat signatures for teams to investigate, diverting resources and potentially delaying efforts to find the teenager, authorities said.

The department said the best way for residents to help was to keep the search area clear and allow trained personnel to carry out their work.

Police have also asked the public to respect the privacy of Davison's family while the search continues. A designated media staging area has been arranged on Burr Drive.

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Anyone who has seen Davison or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Needham Police Department immediately at 781-444-1212.