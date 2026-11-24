The peace deal that ended half a century of war between the Colombian state and left-wing FARC rebels is a "failure," Ingrid Betancourt, FARC's most famous former hostage, told AFP on the 10th anniversary of the agreement.

Colombian ex-hostage Betancourt says peace with FARC 'a failure' more less

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"It was a great disappointment and a failed agreement," Betancourt, who was abducted while campaigning for Colombia's presidency in 2002 and held captive by FARC for more than six years, said in a telephone interview.

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"After 10 years, Colombians, and also the victims have to surrender to a painful truth: despite all the goodwill of many, the agreement did not fulfil what it promised."

The Colombian-French politician, who was chained for much of her captivity after she tried to escape, was the international face of Colombia's bloody hydra-headed conflict in the 2000s.

She was rescued in 2008 in a daring raid by Colombian soldiers passing themselves off as Marxist guerrillas.

The 64-year-old supported the landmark peace deal signed on November 24, 2016 initially but became increasingly disenchanted with it over time, arguing that FARC's leadership got off too lightly.

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While much of Colombia continues to enjoy the dividends of peace, an alphabet soup of armed factions, including FARC splinter groups, have sharply stepped up car bombings, kidnappings and drone attacks in the past two years.

Last year, a presidential candidate was assassinated on the campaign trail.

New right-wing President Abelardo De la Espriella has ordered a barrage of airstrikes on the guerrillas' positions and insisted they be treated as common criminals.

Betancourt backs his hardline approach

"We have no other option," she said.

"The state has to step in to protect the lives and property of Colombians, because if they don't, we'll end up in a situation like Haiti," she declared, referencing the gang-ravaged Caribbean nation.

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Betancourt is especially critical of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace , the tribunal set up to try the worst crimes committed during the conflict between the state and FARC.

Seven years after it began its work, the JEP, which spares perpetrators from prison in return for truth-telling, handed down its first sentences last year.

It sentenced seven former FARC leaders and 12 former members of the military to eight years of reparations towards their victims.

- 'Scandalous' sentences -

For Betancourt, who testified against FARC, the sentences handed to the ex-guerrillas over more than 21,000 kidnappings were "truly scandalous."

"The sentence for these people accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes was to clean up spaces, like gardening, painting, or painting school walls," she said, arguing that they should have been sentenced to house arrest.

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She accused FARC leaders of failing to accept responsibility for their crimes, either justifying them as part of their struggle against inequality or denying knowledge of atrocities carried out by the rank-and-file.

"We know that not a leaf stirred in the camps without the secretariat knowing," said Betancourt, who ran again for president in 2022 but withdrew days before the vote amid poor poll showings.

De la Espriella is pushing for the JEP to be closed in 2028 and for all remaining cases to be tried in criminal courts.

Jhon Jairo Olivero Grisales, a former FARC leader in western Tolima department, whose case is still pending at the tribunal, told AFP he was "not prepared to go to prison."

"I didn't lay down arms in a place where we were breathing fresh air, to wind up in jail."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.