'Cornell 7' Jane Doe's identity at risk? Accuser 'terrified' after swatting incident; shocking details emerge

The woman known publicly only as “Jane Doe” in a lawsuit against Cornell University has become the target of an alleged swatting attack, death threats and online harassment. After she filed the lawsuit accusing several fraternity members of raping her in 2024, there have been repeated attempts at making her identity public. The case of the ‘Cornell 7’ as the accused have come to be known, has caught the attention of the nation.

Officers with guns drawn surrounded Cornell's Jane Doe's family’s home on Tuesday night after receiving a false emergency report. REUTERS/David Ryder (REUTERS)

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CNN reported that officers with guns drawn surrounded her family’s home on Tuesday night after receiving a false emergency report claiming people were being killed inside the residence. Her attorney, Thomas Giuffra, said the call was a deliberate swatting attempt intended to intimidate his client.

The woman has not been publicly identified in court records or by authorities. However, her lawyer said several online personalities have attempted to uncover and publish her identity. Whoever placed the swatting call appeared to know where she and her family lived and Jane Doe's lawyer raised concern that the caller had figured out who “Jane Doe” was despite her identity remaining legally protected.

Also read: Jonathan Newell: Chi Phi 'Cornell 7' accused's alleged texts with 'Jane Doe' make explosive revelations

Swatting, threats and doxxing campaign

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{{^usCountry}} According to CNN, the swatting incident unfolded around 7 pm Tuesday after police received a bogus report alleging that a man had killed his mother and had his gun turned toward his sister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to CNN, the swatting incident unfolded around 7 pm Tuesday after police received a bogus report alleging that a man had killed his mother and had his gun turned toward his sister. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding officers rushed to the home believing they were dealing with an active shooter. Police pointed weapons at Jane Doe’s boyfriend and brother who were at the moment backing the car out of the house. The father then emerged out of the house who then clarified that this was the house of Cornell's Jane Doe and that they were being threatened by numerous people.

“If you had a trigger-happy cop, or somebody had done the wrong thing, somebody could have ended up dead,” the attorney said.

The attorney said his client had already received a suspicious phone call shortly before officers arrived. According to police reports reviewed by CNN, she panicked because her phone “wouldn’t stop ringing.”

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Giuffra also shared an audio recording with CNN that he said captured a man threatening his client.

“I’m telling you guys simply, I think you should advise your client to withdraw the case. Otherwise blood will be shed,” the caller allegedly said.

The attorney also said Jane Doe has also received threatening text messages and that dozens of threats have been directed at her since she filed the lawsuit in September.

CNN reported that several social media personalities encouraged followers to identify the woman behind the lawsuit. Although her identity has not been officially confirmed, her attorney believes whoever organized the swatting attack had determined who she was and where her family lived.

"I don’t think she’s in a good spot now,” Giuffra said. He added “She’s scared.”

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Also read: Cornell students stage sit-in to protest university's handling of alleged 2024 gang rape

A “lost” career and fear of identity reveal

Jane Doe filed a 101-page civil lawsuit against Cornell University, the Chi Phi fraternity’s Xi Chapter, seven fraternity members and others.

The complaint alleged that she was drugged and repeatedly sexually assaulted during an October 2024 fraternity event. It also alleged that members invited others through a group chat to participate in the assault.

The lawsuit further claimed Cornell University, its campus police department and others failed to properly investigate her allegations and failed to protect students. The fraternity members named in the lawsuit have also since denied wrongdoing.

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According to Giuffra, the public attention has dramatically changed his client’s life.

Just one month ago, she was living in New York City hoping to build a career in the hotel industry after studying at Cornell’s Nolan School of Hotel Administration.

Now, he said, she spends her days fearing for her safety. On Wednesday, she and her family covered their home’s windows with paper because they worried someone might shoot into the house.

“The dad is concerned for his daughter,” Giuffra told CNN. “He can’t believe this has happened out of something where she’s just trying to stand up for herself and be heard.”