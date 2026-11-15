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Dallas Love Field airport reopens after brief closure over FAA-issued alert concerning ‘security issue’

Dallas Love Field briefly suspended operations Saturday night after a security alert involving a commercial aircraft.

Published on: Nov 15, 2026, 13:24:40 IST
By Asmi
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Dallas Love Field Airport reopened Saturday night after a brief closure triggered by a security alert involving a commercial aircraft, with police later determining that a reported threat was unfounded.

Dallas Love Field reopened Saturday night after a brief closure over an aircraft security alert. (Representational image) (Unsplash)
Dallas Love Field reopened Saturday night after a brief closure over an aircraft security alert. (Representational image) (Unsplash)

The airport temporarily shut down operations after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an alert warning of a security issue involving an aircraft.

Love Field spokeswoman Lauren Rounds said the airport had reopened by about 9 pm on November 14.

Deep Dive

Why was Dallas Love Field Airport temporarily closed?

The FAA issued an alert about a security issue involving a commercial aircraft after a threat was reported. Dallas police later said the threat was unfounded; officials did not provide further details.

When did Dallas Love Field Airport reopen after the security alert?

Emergency personnel were dispatched at 8:27 p.m. on November 14, and the alert was cancelled seven minutes later. The airport had reopened by about 9 p.m.

Were passengers or aircraft affected by the Love Field closure?

Officials did not report any injuries or say whether passengers or aircraft were directly affected by the alert. They did not provide further details about the aircraft involved.
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The Dallas Police Department said in a post on X that a threat had been made but was subsequently determined to be unfounded. Officials did not immediately provide further details about the nature of the threat or the aircraft involved.

Also Read: Dallas Love Field Airport closed due to potential bomb threat day after FAA grounded flights across country

Airport alert follows nationwide flight disruption

The incident came a day after a nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted air travel across the United States, triggering widespread delays and cancellations.

The FAA had lifted the ground stop on Friday night, but airlines continued working to restore schedules on Saturday. Passengers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Love Field faced lingering disruptions as carriers adjusted operations following the nationwide halt.

The earlier ground stop was attributed to “extraordinary circumstances” caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centres.

Also Read: Trump blames Democrats for $3 trillion US stock market loss after 2026 midterms

Love Field returns to operations

The brief closure at Love Field added to uncertainty for travellers in the Dallas area, although authorities cancelled the security alert within minutes of dispatching emergency personnel.

The airport confirmed that operations had resumed by 9 pm, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Officials did not report any injuries or provide details about whether passengers or aircraft were directly affected by the alert.

The airport's reopening came as North Texas continued to deal with flight disruptions following Friday's nationwide ground stop.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asmi

Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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