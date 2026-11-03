David Crowley, Milwaukee County executive running for Governor of Wisconsin in 2026 midterm elections

David Crowley’s political pitch starts at the kitchen table, not the state Capitol. He grew up in a household where evictions, hunger and a potential electricity shutoff were concerns, and he says Wisconsin government needs to focus on the costs families can barely afford.

Milwaukee County Executive and Democratic candidate David Crowley is running to succeed Gov. Tony Evers. (REUTERS)

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Crowley, 40, is Milwaukee County’s executive and previously served in the Wisconsin Assembly. His father was an electrician and his mother worked in the service industry, but both struggled with addiction and mental-health issues.

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Crowley has described not knowing whether he would come home from school to find the family home intact or their belongings on the street. That experience informs a more recent personal milestone: Crowley dropped out of college years ago but finished his degree while serving as county executive, earning a bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2024.

Deep Dive What is David Crowley’s Badger Basics plan? Badger Basics is Crowley’s economic program focused on public education, affordable healthcare, childcare, housing, higher wages and infrastructure. He has also proposed raising Wisconsin’s minimum wage to $20. What would David Crowley require of data centers in Wisconsin? Crowley says communities should decide whether a data center is built. If approved, developers would have to provide renewable energy, cover infrastructure and grid upgrades, contribute to Focus on Energy, use union labor and protect water and the environment. Why is affordability central to David Crowley’s Wisconsin governor campaign? Crowley says his experiences with housing insecurity and financial hardship shape his focus on costs families face. He has criticized tariffs over their effects on Wisconsin farmers and manufacturers and proposed eliminating the state’s minimum markup law on gasoline.

He has described the decision as a lesson for his three daughters. He is married to Ericka Wright, who with him is raising those three girls.

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Crowley's political career and focus on affordability

His campaign’s economic program, which he calls Badger Basics, is focused on public education, affordable health care, childcare, housing, higher wages and infrastructure. He has proposed raising Wisconsin’s minimum wage to $20 and wants government to be targeting costs families with working members have to bear.

Data centers have become one of the most distinctive aspects of his platform, but Crowley says communities should have the final say on whether one is built.

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If they approve one, developers will have to provide renewable energy, pay for all infrastructure and grid upgrades, give to the Focus on Energy program, use union labor and protect water and the environment.

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His trade argument is closely tied to affordability, as Crowley has attacked Republican opponent Tom Tiffany over his support for Trump’s tariffs, arguing that they are hurting Wisconsin farmers and manufacturers. He has similarly blamed the economic fallout from the Iran war for rising fuel and diesel prices and has proposed eliminating Wisconsin’s minimum markup law on gasoline.

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Public safety becomes a key campaign issue

Crowley also campaigns heavily on public safety, pointing to investments in Milwaukee County’s courts, law enforcement and efforts to prevent crime before it happens. Republicans have attacked his record in Milwaukee, making crime one of the central fault lines of the campaign.

Crowley seeks to make history with statewide bid

His candidacy is significant beyond policy, Crowley would become Wisconsin’s first Black governor if elected, after becoming the first African American to lead Milwaukee County.

The biggest challenge is translating a Milwaukee political identity into a statewide coalition. With Tony Evers retiring, Crowley is trying to convince voters far beyond Wisconsin’s largest city that his personal story and his definition of affordability reflects their lives, too.