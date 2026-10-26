David Greis Ospina: Pasco deputy points gun at female cop, then shoots himself dead in strip club parking lot

An off-duty Pasco County sheriff’s deputy died by suicide after shooting himself in the parking lot of a Palm Harbor strip club early Saturday morning, October 24, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said. 30-year-old David Greis Ospina was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot of Silks Gentlemen’s Club just after 2:30 am. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we know about the incident

Pasco deputy points gun at female cop, then shoots himself dead in strip club parking lot (Pexel - representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Investigators later learned that Ospina was with a woman, who is also a deputy with Pasco County, at a Halloween party earlier that night. The two of them left the party and arrived at the strip club. They then got into an argument in the parking lot, PCSO said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also Read | Were Perez Hilton's kids at home during horrific TikTok live? What we know as police receive ‘multiple calls’

While Ospina got into the driver’s seat of his truck, the woman entered the backseat. According to the sheriff’s office, Ospina took out a handgun, first pointed it at the woman, and then shot himself in the head.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The woman quickly alerted people inside the building. They called 911. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman quickly alerted people inside the building. They called 911. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deputies responded to 37100 U.S. 19 North after receiving multiple 911 calls. They found Ospina inside his vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lifesaving measures were attempted and Ospina was rushed to a local hospital. There, he was pronounced dead.

Also Read | Perez Hilton health issues: Blogger was hospitalized weeks before horrific livestream, sold Christian merch to pay bills

Officials confirmed that Ospina had been with the sheriff’s office since July 2019.

Ospina’s next of kin has been notified, according to Pasco News. An investigation is underway.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).