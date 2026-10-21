Stick Run creator Manuel Otto appears to take his on life on Twitch livestream; game releases statement
Stick Run creator Manuel Otto appeared to take his own life during a broadcast on the livestreaming platform Twitch, according to a statement the game posted.
The creator of the video game Stick Run appeared to take his own life during a broadcast on the livestreaming platform Twitch, according to a statement posted by the game.
“Stick Run is aware of a livestream on Twitch involving its creator and owner, Manuel Otto, in which he appeared to have taken his own life. We understand that Twitch has since removed the livestream and associated video,” Stick Run wrote on X.
It added, “We are deeply concerned by this situation and ask that everyone respect the privacy of those involved during this difficult time. We encourage the community to refrain from spreading unverified information or speculation. If you have any information that may help clarify the circumstances surrounding this incident, please reach out to us or contact your local law enforcement agency.”
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What we know about Manuel Otto and Stick Run
Otto says on Facebook that he is the developer of Stick Run and Stick Combat. Stick Run is a popular side-scrolling and endless runner video game featuring a stickman figure jumping over obstacles, sliding under barriers, and competing in real-time multiplayer.
The game was originally famous as a flash/social media game created by Otto. It features leveling systems, item trading markets, and mobile or web adaptations.
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“Stick Run is an addictive multiplayer game where you play with as a Stick Man, dodge other obstacles and pass your friends. You can play multiplayer in real time with other players around the globe and trade in the marketplace with friends/ other players,” reads the game’s Facebook intro.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More