Deadlock servers down as players report issues connecting to game

Deadlock is reportedly down, but the game has not yet said anything about the problem. Many players took to X on Saturday to say they cannot connect.

Deadlock down (Unsplash/ representative image)

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The cause of the outage is not clear. There is also no word yet on when the game will come back.

Players say servers are down

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According to posts on X, many players say they are unable to get into the game.

One user wrote, “Is deadlock down for anyone else I am physically unable to queue”.

Another wrote, “DEADLOCK SERVERS ARE DOWN”.

One more post said, “DEADLOCK SERVERS DOWN SOUND THE ALARMS”.

One wrote, “DEADLOCK IS DOWN!!! MY BABYYYYY NOOOOO”. Another said, “F*CK DEADLOCK IS DOWN :(”.

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{{^usCountry}} Many players mixed humor with frustration in their posts, as per X. One user wrote, “deadlock is down, i don’t exist rn”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many players mixed humor with frustration in their posts, as per X. One user wrote, “deadlock is down, i don’t exist rn”. {{/usCountry}}

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Another said, “yeah dis deadlock game is DEAD dawggg (I know the servers are down im tryna cope)”.

One player wrote, “Deadlock servers are down and I don’t know if I can live any longer without it”.

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About the game

Deadlock is a multiplayer video game developed and published by Valve. According to its official Steam page, the game combines elements of a third-person hero shooter and a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), with two teams of six players competing against each other. Players choose different heroes, each with unique abilities, and work together to defeat opponents, advance through enemy territory and destroy the opposing team's base. Set in a fantasy-inspired version of New York City, the game features team-based combat, different weapons and upgrades. As of November 2026, Deadlock remains in development, with access limited to invitations from existing playtesters.