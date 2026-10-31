Delorean Bijon Brandon and Kaylee Nicole Markowski arrested on suspicion of murdering Christina Downer, SNL writer Jimmy Fowlie's sister

Delorean Bijon Brandon and Kaylee Nicole Markowski have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Christina Downer, the sister of Saturday Night Live writer, Jimmy Fowlie. The arrests were confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday, almost a year after Downer's disappearance.

Christina Downer disappeared in December 2025 and almost a year later two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering her. (X/@MattBlacInc)

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Brandon was Downer's boyfriend at the time. The LAPD said investigators believe Brandon and Markowski killed Downer and then disposed of her body and concealed the crime.

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While Brandon had initially claimed she had moved out of their shared residence after her ex-husband requested a welfare check on Downer, cops began to take a closer look following her cellphone washing ashore at Santa Monica Beach later. At the time, Brandon had claimed that Downer had left behind all her belongings, including her car and her dog.

What to know about Brandon and Markowski's arrests

Brandon, 41, was arrested on Garvanza Avenue near Figueroa Street in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Markowski, 34, was taken into custody in Tarzana. They are each being held on $2 million bail and face a murder charge. It remains unclear if they're represented by attorneys at the time of writing.

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Both of them are being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Arrests come after a search earlier this month

Delorean Bijon Brandon and Kaylee Nicole Markowski's arrests come after cops carried out a search at a Joshua Tree property earlier this month. It was linked to Downer's disappearance.

They were assisted by K-9 units and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Downer was reported missing in December 2025 and had last been contacted in late November, as per the LAPD.

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Fowlie, in an April post, shared that his sister was ‘no longer alive’. However, the LAPD at the time had said they continued to investigate Downer's disappearance.

“Our prayers for her to be found safely have transformed into prayers for the truth to be revealed and for those responsible to be held accountable. We have reason to believe that in the weeks before she went missing, her phone and social media were compromised. The individual(s) in possession of her phone used it to hide the fact she was gone, to ask for money, and to create a false narrative that she was going ‘off the grid',” Fowlie had written on April 29.

Now, after the arrests, the Robbery-Homicide Division plans to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration. The investigation remains ongoing.