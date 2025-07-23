Delta flight aborts takeoff in Mexico as Aeroméxico jet nearly lands on it, shocking video emerges

A Delta flight headed to the US had to abort take-off in Mexico after another plane nearly landed on top of it. Delta Flight 590 was beginning its takeoff roll on Monday at Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City when a regional AeroMéxico jet suddenly flew over it and landed directly in front of it, according to Flightradar24 data. CNN reported the two planes came within 200 feet of each other. The Delta pilots stopped the takeoff and returned the plane to the terminal after another plane nearly landed on top of it in Mexico. (Representative image)(AFP)

The flight had around 150 people onboard

The Delta pilots stopped the takeoff and returned the plane to the terminal. The flight was going to Atlanta and had around 150 people onboard, according to a New York Post report.

The airline said, “Delta will fully cooperate with authorities as the circumstances around this flight are investigated.” The Delta flight took off again later that day, several hours after the incident.

The airline added, “We appreciate the flight crew’s actions to maintain situational awareness and act quickly – part of Delta’s extensive training.”

Aeromexico issued a statement, where they said, "At Aeromexico, the safety of our customers and employees is, and will always be, our highest priority."

Amid probe, “Aaviation experts say they will consider whether there was a communication failure.”

Another Delta Air Lines case

In a separate incident, a different Delta flight had to make an emergency landing after a fire broke out in one of it's engine.

Delta Flight 446, a Boeing 767-400 bound to Atlanta, returned to the Los Angeles International Airport shortly after take off.

No injuries were sustained. Airport fire crews located the aircraft on the runway and quickly extinguished the flames.

Live footage of the emergency landing along with fire crew response to the fire in the engine was captured from the YouTube channel "LA Flights".

When the Boeing 767-432(ER) landed at LAX, emergency response teams from Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) were already in position. Units 089, 0870, and ARFF2 responded to the scene. Ground crews did a visual inspection of the left engine to make sure the fire was completely out before the aircraft was towed away for a full inspection.