Democratic Socialists of America warns Nithya Raman needs to govern like a ‘true democratic socialist’ after mayoral win

The Democratic Socialists of America’s (DSA) Long Beach chapter has warned Los Angeles mayor-elect Nithya Raman that it could oppose her administration if she fails to follow the movement’s priorities, raising questions about the relationship between the incoming mayor and the group that endorsed her campaign.

DSA questions Nithya Raman's policies after Los Angeles win. (REUTERS)

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The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is a left-wing political organisation that advocates democratic socialism in the US. Its priorities include affordable housing, workers’ rights, stronger social welfare programmes and limits on corporate influence in politics.

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In a statement issued Friday, the chapter said Raman must govern as a “true democratic socialist” or face resistance, declaring: “We’ll bring the fight to her.”

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{{^usCountry}} The warning comes days after Raman won the Los Angeles mayoral race, marking a significant victory for the democratic socialist movement. However, the chapter said her positions on policing, Palestine and housing had raised concerns about whether she would deliver on its agenda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The warning comes days after Raman won the Los Angeles mayoral race, marking a significant victory for the democratic socialist movement. However, the chapter said her positions on policing, Palestine and housing had raised concerns about whether she would deliver on its agenda. {{/usCountry}}

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The Long Beach chapter said its jurisdiction extends into the southernmost parts of Los Angeles and claimed that its members and other DSA activists played a major role in Raman’s victory.

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“Her association with DSA gave voters the confidence to elect her to lead Los Angeles, because DSA’s name is now synonymous with a new kind of politics,” the group said.

DSA raises concerns over policing, Palestine

The chapter outlined several policy areas where it expects Raman to act, including tenant protections, housing, non-police public safety and pro-labour commitments.

It also criticised her record on Palestine and policing, saying her positions had created doubts about her commitment to the organisation’s values.

“We have to be honest about another thing. Raman’s record on Palestine, policing and special interests has given us pause,” the statement said.

The group accused the mayor-elect of not doing enough to address Los Angeles’ “economic support for a genocidal apartheid state” and criticised proposed reforms to the city's mansion tax, which it considers too favourable to developers.

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One of its most significant concerns involves Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell, whom Raman had previously pledged to replace because of his collaboration with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

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Since her election, however, Raman has softened her position and indicated McDonnell could remain in office, a development the chapter described as a major concern.

Raman's relationship with DSA remains contentious

Raman is a member of DSA, but her relationship with the organisation has been marked by disagreements.

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Just days before the election, she retained the group's endorsement by a single vote following a dispute over her changing position on boycotting Israel.

Her campaign has also pushed back against suggestions that her victory was primarily the result of DSA support, pointing to backing from labour unions and other allies.

“I just don’t want the interest in DSA to overshadow the real work that those partners did,” campaign manager Ian Manheimer told The New York Times.

The warning signals a potentially contentious relationship between Raman's incoming administration and the DSA, with the group making clear that its support will depend on her willingness to follow through on its policy priorities.