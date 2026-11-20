Democratic lawmakers have opened a probe into what influence Nvidia was able to wield over a US Commerce Department investigation of cloud company Megaspeed for possible illegal diversion of chips to China, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

Democratic lawmakers have asked the Commerce Department to explain whether Nvidia influenced its investigation of Megaspeed over suspected chip diversion to China (Bloomberg)

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In the November 19 letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the House Democrats said they wanted to know "whether the department allowed a major American corporation that is financially and personally linked to the Trump administration to interfere with enforcement activity."

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Singapore-based Megaspeed has attracted public attention since news broke that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect of being a Chinese spy. Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday. China has denied Alice Huang is a spy.

Deep Dive What are House Democrats investigating about Nvidia and the Commerce Department’s Megaspeed probe? They want to know whether Nvidia influenced or interfered with the department’s investigation into Megaspeed’s suspected diversion of chips to China. Their letter also asked for answers and relevant documents. Why is the US investigating Singapore-based Megaspeed? Authorities have investigated Megaspeed for two years over possible illegal diversion of chips to China. Commerce investigators requested sales records from Nvidia and, with Singaporean authorities, inspected Megaspeed and interviewed former executive Alice Huang. What have Nvidia and the Commerce Department said about claims of interference in the Megaspeed investigation? Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security said it conducts enforcement by the book and acts aggressively against chip smuggling. Nvidia said it consults department officials to answer questions, provide information and request guidance.

Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner that operates data centers, has been under US investigation for two years, the departments of Commerce and Justice said this week. They said Commerce investigators requested records from Nvidia in May 2025 about sales to the company and, with Singaporean authorities, conducted an on-site inspection in June 2025 at Megaspeed and interviewed Alice Huang.

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{{^usCountry}} In August 2025, Nvidia contacted Commerce employees directly and requested a meeting with one of them, a Commerce official told Reuters, referring to the investigators. Nvidia told them Commerce Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler said the company could communicate with the employees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In August 2025, Nvidia contacted Commerce employees directly and requested a meeting with one of them, a Commerce official told Reuters, referring to the investigators. Nvidia told them Commerce Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler said the company could communicate with the employees. {{/usCountry}}

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"The American public and Congress deserve a full accounting of what happened, " US Representatives Gregory Meeks, ranking member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California wrote in the letter, which requested answers and relevant documents by December 1.

“BIS conducts all enforcement strictly by the book," a spokesperson for the department's Bureau of Industry and Security said in a statement. "BIS enforces aggressively across the board, including with respect to chip smuggling."

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Megaspeed said it complies with all applicable laws, including US export control requirements.

An Nvidia spokesperson said that, as an American company it consults with department officials to answer questions, provide information and request their guidance and instructions.

"We look forward to engaging with Congress on this matter," the statement said.