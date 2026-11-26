Denny’s has restored a commemorative plaque at its San Jose, California, restaurant honouring the booth where Nvidia’s founders discussed the idea that eventually became the technology company.

Denny’s restores its plaque honoring Nvidia’s founding after removing it amid controversy surrounding Jensen Huang. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo (REUTERS) more less

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The decision comes after the plaque was removed earlier in November, around the time Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s CEO amid controversy over his personal relationships and reports involving a woman suspected by US officials of having links to Chinese intelligence.

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The diner chain addressed the removal in a post shared on its official Instagram account on November 25. Denny’s revealed that it had contacted Nvidia’s communications team before learning that the plaque had been taken down.

“Jensen is part of our history, and we are part of his,” the company wrote about its message to Nvidia. It added that the plaque was put back after the restaurant learned of its removal on November 13.

Denny’s explains why it restored the Nvidia plaque

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{{^usCountry}} The plaque marks the booth where Huang and his co-founders, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, discussed their plans in 1993. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The plaque marks the booth where Huang and his co-founders, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, discussed their plans in 1993. {{/usCountry}}

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Denny’s had originally installed it in September 2023 during a ceremony attended by Huang and the chain’s then-CEO, Kelli Valade. Its inscription described the spot as “The booth that launched a $1 trillion company.”

Also Read: Jensen Huang denies Trump’s role in his return as Nvidia CEO: Report

In its latest post, Denny’s also highlighted Huang’s earlier connection to the restaurant, where he worked washing dishes and serving customers. The company described the booth as one part of a much longer relationship with the Nvidia founder.

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“How many diners get to say Jensen Huang calls them his first alma mater? We don’t take that lightly,” the post read. Denny’s also extended an invitation to Huang, writing, “Jensen, your booth is waiting, and the coffee’s on. We’re always open, 24/7.”

Plaque removal followed Huang’s brief exit from Nvidia

The plaque disappeared from the San Jose location earlier in November, shortly after Huang announced his resignation as Nvidia’s CEO. At the time, employees confirmed its absence to reporters, but the restaurant did not publicly explain who had removed it or why.

According to earlier reports from NBC News and local media, Denny’s corporate leadership reversed the decision and arranged for the plaque to be reinstalled within days.

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Also Read: California restaurant removes sign marking Nvidia’s founding after Jensen Huang exit

Huang’s departure from Nvidia lasted 11 days before he returned as CEO following a board decision. The company had also initiated an independent investigation amid questions surrounding the reports about his personal relationships and potential national security concerns.

Denny’s latest statement focuses on the history it shares with Huang, rather than the controversy surrounding his brief departure. The chain ended its post with a caption: “Every story starts somewhere. We’re proud to be part of Jensen’s.”