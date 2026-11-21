Employees at the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) were advised to limit details about their work during holiday gatherings. The employees were asked to provide only general responses when questioned by friends and family, according to an internal email reviewed by CNN.

An internal Homeland Security email advised staff to avoid sharing specific job details with family and friends over the holidays. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) more less

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The message, titled “Talking About Your DHS Work with Family and Friends,” was sent on behalf of the department’s counterintelligence program division.

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DHS said employees and contractors should protect classified and controlled unclassified information while still being able to speak generally about their public service.

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Holiday guidance includes sample responses for employees

The department’s advice included several examples of how workers could handle questions about their jobs during personal conversations.

Employees were encouraged to share only “general, non-descript information” about their duties and avoid confirming, denying or expanding on work-related information that may have appeared in news reports.

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{{^usCountry}} “DHS is a federal department with a public-facing mission. While it is permissible to speak generally about your public service, it is important to exercise good judgment about what you disclose,” the message stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “DHS is a federal department with a public-facing mission. While it is permissible to speak generally about your public service, it is important to exercise good judgment about what you disclose,” the message stated. {{/usCountry}}

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While advising employees to remain mindful of what they reveal. “If asked, ‘Where do you work?’ you might say: ‘I work for the federal government in the Washington, D.C. area,’” the email suggested.

The email also advised staff to redirect conversations toward personal topics if questions became too detailed. “If someone continues to press for information or asks questions that make you feel uncomfortable, it is appropriate to calmly restate your boundaries and change the subject,” the guidance said.

The message provided a sample response for employees who wanted to acknowledge their work without revealing details.“I’m proud of the work, but I generally keep the details of my job private. How have things been with you?” the email suggested.

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Employees were also instructed to report conversations that appeared “unusual, persistent, threatening, or suspicious” to agency security or counterintelligence officials.

While intelligence agencies and employees working with sensitive information have long followed similar practices, several DHS officials told CNN they could not recall receiving a holiday-specific reminder of this kind in previous years.

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Message comes amid scrutiny of DHS operations

The guidance was issued shortly before Thanksgiving as DHS faces increased attention over several controversial issues during the second Trump administration.

The department has faced criticism over immigration enforcement actions involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including allegations involving the use of force against migrants and US citizens. DHS has diligently defended its enforcement operations and said its actions follow federal law.

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The department has also faced scrutiny over responses to security threats and technology disruptions that have raised concerns among the public over the last week.

The DHS email did not indicate that employees faced a specific new threat or that the holiday period created an unusual security risk. It instead read, “Whether you support DHS as a federal employee or a contractor, your specific duties are best left out of family gatherings.”