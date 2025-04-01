Wait, what! Did Warren Buffett buy Tesla for $1 trillion? Here's the truth

Online users were shocked to learn that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has bought Tesla for an astounding $1 trillion. A now-deleted article that was published earlier in a day claimed that the 94-year-old “Oracle of Omaha” apparently reached out to Elon Musk to make the landmark offer. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Warren Buffett are seen.

It further claimed that Buffett allegedly had a phone call with investors on April 1. “While I’ve publicly maintained that I don’t understand tech companies, I’ve secretly been driving a Cybertruck around my Nebraska neighborhood at night,” Buffet mentioned over the call, as per the article.

However, the bottom of the Yahoo New article mentioned “APRIL FOOLS!”, with a disclaimer that “This article is entirely satirical and was published on April 1, 2025. Warren Buffett has not acquired Tesla, and all quotes and information in this piece are fictional.”

‘I’m so gullible’; Netizens react to fake news

Meanwhile, X users reacted to the “spectacularly ill-advised fake article”. They blasted Yahoo News for publishing the fake story as April Fool's Day joke, saying “They have now taken down all the links to the article, but the Internet is forever.”

“This is the dumbest s**t I've ever read,” said another user.

“Has to be an April fools joke,” a third user commented, while the fourth netizen expressed her disbelief, stating: “I’m so gullible! Almost went full freak out mode.”

Also Read: DOGE to operate without Elon Musk after May? Donald Trump says ‘I think it will end’

Musk faces calls to step down as Tesla CEO

Notably, the April Fool's Day joke came as Tesla investors have urged Musk to step down from his CEO position amidst the ongoing worldwide protests against the firm.

The suggestion also appeared after Tesla stocks saw a decline of 36% in the first three months of 2025, the sharpest decrease since 2022 and the third-largest drop for a quarter in history.

Speaking to Sky News, Gerber, the CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth Management, stated that Musk is obviously committed to his DOGE role in the government. Stating that he is spending most of his time with the Trump administration rather than running Tesla, he asserted, “I think Tesla needs a new CEO. The business has been neglected for too long."